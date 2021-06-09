Where Is Baba Of Baba Ka Dhaba Now?

ITBP Jawans Perform Yoga On Snow-Clad Mountains
Luna T.a day
He version of Ranu mandal...
Shuhana A.2 days
OMG 😱😱 https://youtu.be/fhWi00M0V8U
अमित श.4 days
बाबा ने जैसी करी वैसी भरी, पर फिर भी ईश्वर बाबा और उनकी वाइफ को कभी दुखी ना रखें, स्वस्थ रखें !
Taam M.5 days
Chutiya baba..ronda. BAba
Ayushi K.5 days
Karma is a BITCH!!
Avijeet G.6 days
K A R M A
Ratan S.6 days
Ab Aya na line pe Bhosriwla Chachha 😂🤣🤣
Dilbag S.6 days
Ku pagal ho jate ho ik picture ko bar bar dekha ke kya sabit karna chahte ho
Nishant R.14/06/2021 12:13
Ye bhi Ramdev se km nhi nikle😛😁
Amar K.14/06/2021 11:35
Are baba ab kuchh bhi rang badlo kuchh hone wala nahin tumhare asaliyat sabhi log Jaan gaye hain Khair kuchh bhi Ho koi tumse sikhe rang badalne ka
সাগৰ ক.14/06/2021 11:20
karma Strikes✌
Satish M.13/06/2021 18:39
Nautanki baba
MD A.13/06/2021 16:04
Don't waste time on this topic ... Show something special... Petrol price hike in India , unemployment etc
Dinesh B.13/06/2021 13:14
Same as Ranu Mandal.. Why people forget about their past situation after getting fame in some days.
Tanisha M.13/06/2021 06:18
लेकिन अंकल जी आपने गौरव जैसे अच्छे लोगों का विश्वास तोड़ दिया। अब वो शायद चाह कर भी किसी की मदद नहीं कर पाएगा। और बहुत से लोग बाबा को बार बार मेंटली टोर्चर कर रहे हैं। जो हो गया सो हो गया। बाबा को इस उम्र में तकलीफ क्यों दे रहे हो ..??? छोड़ दो यार उनको उनके हाल पर.... एक गलती हो गई और उन्होंने गलती से सीख भी ली है। क्या हमसे कभी कोई गलती नहीं होती...??? कितने लोग हैं जो अपनी भूलो से सीखते हैं..??? बहुत कम.... बहुत से लोग गलत करके भी नहीं सुधरते। अपने निकम्मे हरामखोर नेताओं को बड़े बड़े उद्योगपतिओ को सरकारी बाबूओ को ही देख लो। बाबा तो बहुत छोटे इंसान हैं। छोड़ दो यार उन्हें, बार बार उनके वीडियो मत बनाओ। बार बार उनसे एक ही सवाल एक ही इल्जाम मत लगाओ। उनका दिल भी कचोटता होगा, ऊपर से बुजुर्ग आदमी हैं। कितना जीएंगे....जीवन के आखिरी वर्ष अब चैन से जीने दो। 🙏🙏🙏
Gurmeet S.13/06/2021 05:25
He should be challaned for not using mask
Asmita B.13/06/2021 02:49
Please help other there are so many ppl like him....he had enough...
Diganta S.13/06/2021 01:07
😂 😝 Karma
Arati V.13/06/2021 00:05
That was fast action karma and as the saying goes, if you are lucky you will get to see it! What goes around definitely comes around and without humility and sincerity nothing works
Krishna S.12/06/2021 21:15
In the pandemic era baba was robbed due to his simplicity and old innocent thinking. People who making fun on poor baba are the real shi***les, the pure mind of baba could have been infected easily to install a brand new restaurant, what!? A brand new restaurant in the pandemic era🤔 who does, but baba didnt know how he was getting robbed by those infectors. All right skip how he had spent money. Baba blamed clever youtuber infront of media, but baba even doesn't know how to prove it, so poor innocent baba got failed due to lack of knowledge of legal activities. But that youtuber took his so much advantage... And still people are blaming baba and praising that criminal youtuber