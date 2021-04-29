back
Where Is The Oxygen?
Desperate relatives are still struggling to find oxygen by all means for Covid-19 patients. They say that everywhere they turn, they are told: "no oxygen".
29/04/2021 4:27 PM
63 comments
Akash S.an hour
Shame On Our Rich Politician
Arpita D.an hour
Abhishek O.3 hours
Aise kala Paisa kamane wale logon.... Desh ke dimak tum ho
Reuben B.3 hours
Just like Ujwala Yojana there's a need for Pranyavu Yojana too. Is the Government listening?
Vijay Y.4 hours
Very sad situation...is there any mistake of common people. There is help coming from so many countries ..hope we have planned to distribute it with justice🤲🤲🤲🤲🤲
Ghazala M.5 hours
Salute to the covid heroes who are rendering all the help in every possible way they can.🙏
Bhushan L.5 hours
this wt ur modi did. ZERO. NOTHING
Ghazala M.5 hours
What can be expected of a govt that planned to combat covid with beating thaalis, clapping and lighting diyas? We are being led by an army of fools who find remedies to deadly viruses in gaumutra and gobar!! Disgusting!! Today we have come to this point because of the govt that is as good as crippled and paralysed.
Naushad A.6 hours
sorry for disturbing you. But you will get the idea of chaos here.
Dimple M.7 hours
What is the government doing ?? Shame on them !!!
Rashmi H.7 hours
My uncle was denied admission on the basis of his condition..wat is the point of having drs wen they r scared to even look at the patient.seriously horrible attitude of them.still he hasn't got any care .we are waiting to get him home icu which we aren't getting too☹️☹️
Deepak K.7 hours
God please help my countrymen the leaders have looted us.
Dor-zee W.8 hours
BRUT should d whole chapter clearly not only one sided..which they do all the time..
Rosie P.8 hours
Navita M.8 hours
How cruel the people are in such pendamic ....some think of black marketing.... horrible
Rory G.8 hours
Prabjot S.9 hours
Arey ye ladka Congressi hai isliye modi ji aur kejriwal ko badnam kar raha hai...desh mein sab changa hai as harshwardhan said
Rashi B.10 hours
Kejriwal is the Worst CM I have ever seen in my life
Rajesh S.11 hours
Tina K.11 hours
you're the worst Prime Minister