back
Which Countries Are Best Addressing Environmental Challenges?
India ranked 168 on addressing environmental challenges in a survey of 180 countries. Who were the top performers?
07/25/2020 8:27 AM
- 43.6k
- 579
- 18
And even more
- 2:02
El protector solar se transforma en veneno tóxico para la vida acuática. 😱
- 4:24
¡¿Plástico en nuestra sal?!🧂
- 4:24
¿Dónde van a parar las máscaras y los guantes del Covid-19?
- 5:48
3 iniciativas para limpiar los mares
- 2:17
Así sobreviven los cactus en el desierto
- 3:34
¿Qué sería de la Tierra si todo el hielo se derritiera?
15 comments
Pooja B.07/28/2020 07:10
bol do sab juth h...
Jaideep P.07/26/2020 03:08
Modi is an idiot who has no priorities but win elections!
Vamshi K.07/25/2020 13:49
Population difference also matters
Cater Z.07/25/2020 13:05
NAM MÔ DƯỢC SƯ PHẬT
Selam A.07/25/2020 12:19
I’m not promising to make you a millionaire but I promise to make you financially free. you can earn over $10000 weekly. I will show you how to make money online and you will be financially free. Believe it or not, one month can change your entire life. Ask me how?
Matthew S.07/25/2020 10:46
I thought Swach Bharat is working....
Bull B.07/25/2020 10:04
they are least bothered about next generation, they're only to loot&scoot the hapless country men.instead of any signs of development, they're hell-bent to district whatever peace& tranquility left in the society
Nambi R.07/25/2020 09:29
We need industries to develop our economic but the industries don't worry about the surroundings they need only money and resources from our land, most MNC company are taking 1000 litres for 37.5rs and u know the amount of 1 litre they were selling it,they can help the vegetation near the rivers,which will also benefit them and their is also a ecological benefit......
Nambi R.07/25/2020 09:17
Only money is loved by indian people and politician😢
Prabir S.07/25/2020 09:08
Don't worry , EIA is coming , soon we will reach position 180 th !
Sriram N.07/25/2020 08:51
India should Improve a lot 🌎🌍🌏🌎🌎🌏🌍🌎🌍🌏🌕🌖🌓🌑🌗🌒🌚🌝🌞🌛🌜💫⭐☀
Siam G.07/25/2020 08:51
India will never ever become top 50 environmental country in the world. Lots of reasons to mention.
Surya R.07/25/2020 08:49
🌞🙏🌏
Thakur P.07/25/2020 08:48
129 in hdi
Saleel A.07/25/2020 08:32
Better ask, Which countries didn't?😅