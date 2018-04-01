back

Whistleblower Christopher Wylie's Chilling Testimony

Whistleblower Christopher Wylie testified before a British Parliamentary Committee about Cambridge Analytica's involvement in Indian politics. And then the witness next to him said something even more shocking.

01/04/2018 2:00 PM
  • 312.5k
  • 577

And even more

  1. 3:56

    Rahul Gandhi Vs. Adityanath on Hathras

  2. 3:45

    Man Throws Ink On AAP’s Sanjay Singh In Hathras

  3. 3:12

    BJP MLA Linked Rape To Sanskar

  4. 5:07

    Akshay Kumar Speaks Out On Drugs In Bollywood

  5. 3:00

    The India-China Space Race

  6. 5:15

    A Kashmiri Pandit's Appeal To The Prime Minister

310 comments

  • Abhishek M.
    03/04/2018 18:20

    BJP ke naam se Ambani Desh chala rha hai.

  • Mohammed S.
    03/04/2018 03:21

    Miuhammed

  • Shruthi S.
    02/04/2018 17:25

    Watch till the end. Crazy! Raajneeti.

  • Deepak R.
    02/04/2018 17:23

    billionnair ;)

  • Varad W.
    02/04/2018 12:23

    Vaibhav Joshi

  • Moez G.
    02/04/2018 10:40

    pls don't miss the last part

  • Bhavya P.
    02/04/2018 08:19

    know this

  • Rakesh S.
    02/04/2018 08:14

    They all are involved Bjp and congress

  • T A.
    02/04/2018 08:07

    Indian Billionaire paid them for Congress to lose ?

  • Dnyi T.
    02/04/2018 07:59

    Lol knew it before watch house of cards - my advice

  • Adv B.
    01/04/2018 23:19

    congress was a agent of Cambridge analytical

  • James D.
    01/04/2018 18:25

    Who is the double agent?

  • Khadijah S.
    01/04/2018 18:05

    Shiva Rajwar

  • Sourabh R.
    01/04/2018 17:17

    We can have a movie over this climax hahahaha

  • Rishabh S.
    01/04/2018 03:20

    how about listening to this man's testimony...congreds was a client but was paid billionaire for Congress to looose...kindly listen carefully statement after 1:59...is this MODIfied politics?

  • Rahul R.
    30/03/2018 21:25

    So that last part was added by Brut India to stay neutral and not show their support to Congress directly... so convenient Brut India

  • Lambu R.
    30/03/2018 12:45

    Always blaming Anglo Saxon and Anglo scandinavian and atlanto med Britons. Britishers knew that Indians or Hindus are a subhuman inferior race Jasmine Jasmine. The Indians or Indooooos or hindus are no good and caste Brahmins v are jews

  • Ritu B.
    30/03/2018 08:39

    comments

  • Swan M.
    30/03/2018 08:36

    ...laa lo saab hun kon ho skda ... End takk dekhi

  • Moin
    30/03/2018 08:34

    The whole story of Analytica.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.