back
WHO Director On India’s Fight Against Covid-19
“India has tremendous capacities… eradicated polio and smallpox.” New Delhi’s efforts to contain Covid-19 received a second vote of confidence from the World Health Organisation. 👏
03/24/2020 1:42 PM
- 20.9k
- 1.3k
- 35
27 comments
Ajayakumar T.2 hours
That time we had good leadership now we facing fear because of vision less leaders are leading India they don't have clear strategic plan to prevent this pandemic situation still our health sector facing lack of necessary equipment and fund we don't know what will happened in our nation
Ashish T.3 hours
Great. We can eliminate Covid 19 also
Sunil V.3 hours
Should be uttar Pradesh or bihar
Rajasri S.3 hours
My country is always great
Simmi R.4 hours
🙏🌹🌹
Tushar S.4 hours
https://youtu.be/VKde4iGIogQ
Gaurav G.4 hours
India is a great country ... We achieved a lot .. we are now in regression under the current Government
Shaber H.4 hours
Good Step India😷😷😷
Girish R.4 hours
Yes , India eradicated small pox successfully. That time India was ruled by patriots . Now India is ruled and ruined by idiots
Adil K.5 hours
Pakka ab modi ka tariff hoga....
Deniz W.5 hours
Congress did not do anything last 60 years and how come this guy is talking about medicine..
Brut India5 hours
Another WHO official was all praise for India's efforts to contain coronavirus:
MA A.5 hours
when you think ISIS is destroyed. We got another one Extremist Hindu Modi gang
Pardeep G.5 hours
जय भारत
Gomathy R.5 hours
India is a great country .our Modi is best Pm in the world .God bless him
Victoria A.5 hours
Who scared to die must be hell property. .coz if god property..never scared with god calling they know where they go if they die
Munna G.6 hours
All eyes on India,rest assured world we will not disappoint you.
Yash K.6 hours
Someone tag jim o neil
Vijaya L.6 hours
😊
Afzal M.7 hours
ANOTHER VIRUS REPORTED ::: HANTAVIRUS from china 😡😡 A man from China’s Yunnan province tested positive for the Hantavirus on Monday leading to some panic among citizens of the world who are still reeling from the Wuhan coronavirus Hantavirus Pulmonary Syndrome (HPS) is a severe, sometimes fatal, respiratory disease in humans caused by infection with hantaviruses. Anyone who comes into contact with rodents that carry hantaviruses is at risk of HPS. Rodent infestation in and around the home remains the primary risk for hantavirus exposure. Even healthy individuals are at risk for HPS infection if exposed to the virus. The Hantavirus is actually not a new one as claimed by the heavily shared Whatsapp community but has been in existence already. Unlike the coronavirus, the hantavirus is not communicable from humans to humans but rather from rodents to humans according to the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). https://bit.ly/3dq2ylZ