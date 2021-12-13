back

Who Is A Hindu? RaGa Explains

Rahul Gandhi was in Jaipur to talk about soaring prices... But he spoke about Hindus instead. 👀

13/12/2021 11:48 AM
  • 189.7K
  • 399

368 comments

  • Amrta D.
    7 days

    He is not Hindu he is baptized in chrstianity... but as a politician in India pretend to follow all religions at same time when in fact follow any religion just eager to return Thailand enjoy his prince lifestyle

  • Vipul B.
    28/12/2021 02:14

    Embarrassment, Divisive from generations. No ability.

  • Satish J.
    22/12/2021 03:20

    Its like telling be a tourist but not traveller.. dono where these new samskurta dictionaries these ppl r creating… already we have enough BS English translations of Sanskrit words

  • Naseem M.
    21/12/2021 09:29

    All are busy defining Hindu , Muslim , Christian, places of worship etc... Who the hell will define Inflation, Poverty, Unemployment, Education 🤬🤬🤬🤬

  • Nirmal G.
    19/12/2021 18:25

    Mumble mumble mumble...That'll never work!

  • Himanshu S.
    18/12/2021 18:31

    Jab kareena kapoor na mulla sa shadhi ki tho bacha mulla hua tho tumeri dadi na mulla sa kari shadhi tho tum hindu kesa hua

  • Arun K.
    17/12/2021 20:25

    Tu bhen ka pakoda he

  • कान्यकुब्ज प.
    17/12/2021 19:44

    मुझे पप्पू से दिक्कत नही मुझे दिक्कत है पप्पुत्व से

  • Shalini M.
    17/12/2021 15:30

    Yeh gadha Hindustani hai bhi yaanke Italian hai....dhobi ka kutta na ghar kaa naa ghat ka...

  • Rajavardhan R.
    17/12/2021 11:34

    You're politically benefited a lot with minority votebank n all of sudden why are you showering love on Hindus now ,just only because you wanna get into power by pampering them which never comes true in the near future!

  • Rajavardhan R.
    17/12/2021 11:32

    Arey oo pappu ,don't confuse people with your childish mentality. Congress can't recover until you are there as a dumb back up for it.

  • Veer
    17/12/2021 11:22

    Na koi hindu, na muslim, na sikh, na Christian. We r just humans

  • Bbajrang S.
    17/12/2021 09:58

    What about Islam in Kashmir when kashmiri pandits was killing 1990

  • Kotian R.
    17/12/2021 07:23

    Main randi ka bacha hu . Lekin randi ka aulad nhi hu

  • Aarti C.
    17/12/2021 05:58

    I just opened for the sake of comedy...... Mr gandhi even disappointed us here

  • Anjan R.
    17/12/2021 05:49

    As a muslim how could one criticize hindus ?

  • Susmit B.
    17/12/2021 04:12

    Same problem with these mindless leaders they will never be able to defeat BJP on religious grounds, they are the best. The opposition should only focus on jobs inflation and other factors where bjp is weak

  • Ash S.
    17/12/2021 04:00

    Dude your grandad was a muslim, how can you be a hindu? Stop spreading lies and go back to Italy to your wife and kids

  • Mk D.
    17/12/2021 02:03

    Too. Hindu nahi haii. Parse haii

  • Rajib B.
    16/12/2021 18:35

    My best wishes for your young leader may be a fool.

