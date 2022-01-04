back

Who Is "Conman" Sukesh Chandrashekhar?

He gifted celebs expensive cars, designer shoes, and high-end jewellery. But where did he get the money? And why is Sukesh Chandrashekhar called a "conman"?

21/12/2021 4:27 PMupdated: 22/12/2021 1:55 AM
  • 867.1K
  • 329

220 comments

  • Satya Y.
    5 hours

    कुछ भी हो बंदे ने साबित कर दिया कि हम जिस भी चीज की कल्पना करते हैं उसे खरीद भी सकते हैं वो जैकलिन फर्नांडीज ही क्यों न हों 🙊🙊🙊🙊

  • Prabhi S.
    14 hours

    Police arressted 43 times and court gave bail 43 times hats off to the Judicial of India ...

  • Sana S.
    a day

    🤣

  • Ray S.
    a day

    full mouj after some jail time

  • Ashwin S.
    2 days

    He claimed to be Sun TV owner and relative of Jayalalithaa 🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Neelka M.
    2 days

    He is one super smart conman working from jail.😊👍

  • Neelka M.
    2 days

    These useless Bollywood actresses n naked dancers need to return those stuff .😕

  • Kushal P.
    6 days

    Jack sugar daddy 😪

  • Nanda K.
    04/01/2022 06:40

    he used to hang out a lot in Jayanagar guess he was from Jayanagar

  • Brazil R.
    01/01/2022 17:34

    Money can bring literally anything or anyone to bed and home. 😂

  • Manoj R.
    31/12/2021 12:14

    That is the Talent of The Person

  • Kuldeep S.
    30/12/2021 13:12

    And girls prefer to date with such guys only

  • Ezhil J.
    30/12/2021 11:02

    How come Sun TV owner can be a relative to Jayalalitha mam.?😂 Sounds SUS 🤣

  • Kamala D.
    29/12/2021 00:09

    Jacqueline already told I can be a bad girl be my bad boy

  • Shalini B.
    28/12/2021 22:46

    This man is a hustler idk way y'all say!

  • Sunil K.
    28/12/2021 20:18

    Esi news dekh kr lagta h bc Pesa bandar ladki ye sb bat sachi h 😂😂😂

  • Abdul G.
    28/12/2021 17:26

    Catch me if you can

  • Hrithik G.
    27/12/2021 20:04

    No rich man is ugly💁🏻‍♂️

  • Agniva G.
    27/12/2021 17:05

    Perhaps the only imported goods that comes cheap ( Jacqueline and Nora)

  • Nayak A.
    27/12/2021 09:38

    Badly made video. Generally BRUT videos are very good but this one seems cheap

