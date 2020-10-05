Who Is The PM Waving At?
Dancer Ballets His Way To Prestigious Dance School
Actor Arjun Mathur's Slice Of Heaven
Meet Eshna Kutty: The Hula Hoop Girl
When SP Balasubrahmanyam Comforted His Fan
Twinkle Khanna On Feminism, Politics
PM is waving at Admin's Gf 😂
Unfortunately..........
Bumbledor
जोकरों के नेता।
Wtf!! Thanks team brut for this informative news !! This increased our g.k. and also made us aware abt most critical concerns around the globe .
Thanks for this news.
this is a humble PM, waves his hand in appreciation to even one person on road, not like smug dynasts who only know how to exploit India and be bitter ungrateful jerks.
Media dude, and in bogibeel it was the prople standing below the bridge
nafsiati hgya he ye
I dont get one thing... Why can't someone wave at a camera?..... Dont you wave at someone if they are recording you.. When you know many people will see it on tv.. What else could you do if you are alone in a frame.. Its as same as celebrities waving at the paparazzi...
Yes.. Buy yogi waving from a helicopter 100s of meter up and not even facing the camera is hilarious. 🤣
kya lagta hai
Looking like dog 😂😅😝👹
Brut
Is anti India
Try this in adventure in Islamic countries
Mr Bloody Brut
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😘
Now BJP IT cell with edit this video and broadcast it with crores of people, who might have gathered somewhere in brazil during carnival.
No offense to andhbhakts.
Your 2 rupees are still safe.
Our great feku is probably suffering from a disorder called as delusion of grandeur.
Cameromaniac, uneducated dharmguru kahin ka.
Schizophrenic much
A big one :D
Basically he won’t risk his life having a crowd around... so, block d people in real time n wave at them while being broadcast 😂
He is waving to John Cena😂
When He's Brilliant at Achieving.. Why Not To Showcase it..With his Ardent Style.. 😍🤣
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
512 comments
अमन च.2 hours
PM is waving at Admin's Gf 😂
Muhammad A.2 hours
Unfortunately..........
Hasnaïn S.2 hours
Bumbledor
Tulsi B.2 hours
जोकरों के नेता।
Kartik S.3 hours
Wtf!! Thanks team brut for this informative news !! This increased our g.k. and also made us aware abt most critical concerns around the globe . Thanks for this news.
Sachin K.4 hours
this is a humble PM, waves his hand in appreciation to even one person on road, not like smug dynasts who only know how to exploit India and be bitter ungrateful jerks.
Hrituraj P.4 hours
Media dude, and in bogibeel it was the prople standing below the bridge
Raheel M.4 hours
nafsiati hgya he ye
Srinjoy F.4 hours
I dont get one thing... Why can't someone wave at a camera?..... Dont you wave at someone if they are recording you.. When you know many people will see it on tv.. What else could you do if you are alone in a frame.. Its as same as celebrities waving at the paparazzi... Yes.. Buy yogi waving from a helicopter 100s of meter up and not even facing the camera is hilarious. 🤣
Prashik M.4 hours
kya lagta hai
Aftab A.4 hours
Looking like dog 😂😅😝👹
Jitendar N.4 hours
Brut Is anti India Try this in adventure in Islamic countries Mr Bloody Brut
Farhan S.4 hours
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😘
Samanway S.4 hours
Now BJP IT cell with edit this video and broadcast it with crores of people, who might have gathered somewhere in brazil during carnival. No offense to andhbhakts. Your 2 rupees are still safe.
Samanway S.4 hours
Our great feku is probably suffering from a disorder called as delusion of grandeur. Cameromaniac, uneducated dharmguru kahin ka.
Deepa S.4 hours
Schizophrenic much
Gagan C.5 hours
A big one :D
Ambareen S.5 hours
Basically he won’t risk his life having a crowd around... so, block d people in real time n wave at them while being broadcast 😂
Farhan S.5 hours
He is waving to John Cena😂
Payal P.5 hours
When He's Brilliant at Achieving.. Why Not To Showcase it..With his Ardent Style.. 😍🤣