Who Is The PM Waving At?

The Modi wave that is taking over social media. 🤔 👋

05/10/2020 4:57 PM
512 comments

  • अमन च.
    2 hours

    PM is waving at Admin's Gf 😂

  • Muhammad A.
    2 hours

    Unfortunately..........

  • Hasnaïn S.
    2 hours

    Bumbledor

  • Tulsi B.
    2 hours

    जोकरों के नेता।

  • Kartik S.
    3 hours

    Wtf!! Thanks team brut for this informative news !! This increased our g.k. and also made us aware abt most critical concerns around the globe . Thanks for this news.

  • Sachin K.
    4 hours

    this is a humble PM, waves his hand in appreciation to even one person on road, not like smug dynasts who only know how to exploit India and be bitter ungrateful jerks.

  • Hrituraj P.
    4 hours

    Media dude, and in bogibeel it was the prople standing below the bridge

  • Raheel M.
    4 hours

    nafsiati hgya he ye

  • Srinjoy F.
    4 hours

    I dont get one thing... Why can't someone wave at a camera?..... Dont you wave at someone if they are recording you.. When you know many people will see it on tv.. What else could you do if you are alone in a frame.. Its as same as celebrities waving at the paparazzi... Yes.. Buy yogi waving from a helicopter 100s of meter up and not even facing the camera is hilarious. 🤣

  • Prashik M.
    4 hours

    kya lagta hai

  • Aftab A.
    4 hours

    Looking like dog 😂😅😝👹

  • Jitendar N.
    4 hours

    Brut Is anti India Try this in adventure in Islamic countries Mr Bloody Brut

  • Farhan S.
    4 hours

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😘

  • Samanway S.
    4 hours

    Now BJP IT cell with edit this video and broadcast it with crores of people, who might have gathered somewhere in brazil during carnival. No offense to andhbhakts. Your 2 rupees are still safe.

  • Samanway S.
    4 hours

    Our great feku is probably suffering from a disorder called as delusion of grandeur. Cameromaniac, uneducated dharmguru kahin ka.

  • Deepa S.
    4 hours

    Schizophrenic much

  • Gagan C.
    5 hours

    A big one :D

  • Ambareen S.
    5 hours

    Basically he won’t risk his life having a crowd around... so, block d people in real time n wave at them while being broadcast 😂

  • Farhan S.
    5 hours

    He is waving to John Cena😂

  • Payal P.
    5 hours

    When He's Brilliant at Achieving.. Why Not To Showcase it..With his Ardent Style.. 😍🤣

