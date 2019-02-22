back

Why Are Air Force Crashes Getting So Regular?

A pilot’s life was lost when his aircraft collided with another jet during practice manoeuvers ahead of Aero India - 2019. But why does our Air Force have to suffer such tragedies so frequently? ✈️

02/22/2019 1:33 AMupdated: 02/22/2019 9:44 PM
  • 855.0k
  • 90

77 comments

  • Dilip B.
    03/16/2019 08:22

    Reservation and corruption and nepotism is real reason for this accident.

  • Vishal P.
    03/15/2019 15:46

    So sad

  • Nitin S.
    03/14/2019 14:31

    ंमौचध

  • Prasanta S.
    03/14/2019 13:58

    Lack of correct maintenance, old model s are some main reason s.

  • Inthiyaj K.
    03/14/2019 13:41

    Thanks ok 👄💖🇨🇮 RK

  • Syed S.
    03/13/2019 19:48

    Seems like distraction from voting

  • Amitava B.
    03/11/2019 16:15

    How long can India afford such losses time and again?

  • Mojahir A.
    03/11/2019 05:01

    Bad dowa laga

  • Mahedi H.
    03/09/2019 20:52

    You og

  • Ravi B.
    03/08/2019 03:48

    Congress ki den

  • Mohd S.
    03/07/2019 15:33

    Indian pilots are just as Auto drivers

  • Subhash C.
    03/07/2019 07:42

    Because govt have very little money for defence our max money go for political agenda

  • Kailash K.
    03/07/2019 06:20

    Kailash nayak

  • Elzeard B.
    03/06/2019 17:07

    Gauranga Saikia ইণ্ডিয়া চুপাৰ পাৱাৰ হ'বলৈ গৈ আছে চাচোন😂

  • Kamlesh K.
    03/06/2019 06:49

    Y

  • Dev T.
    03/06/2019 04:33

    Pappu ka kaagaj ka Rafael Fighter bda funny lga muje...wo ek din ghoom rha tha usko sir pr utha k

  • Jeevan J.
    03/05/2019 14:51

    Maheshannagu pakistana povareg manas aatunda danyo atte... RANDEGU PUTTUDINAKUL bhari comment maltonduller...

  • Jeevan J.
    03/05/2019 14:47

    Essiliye paki logonka advanced s16 ko humne marke dhikaya...

  • Vijay H.
    03/05/2019 07:05

    Faulty machines

  • Jaimangal I.
    03/04/2019 14:19

    हमारे तकनीकी इंजीनियर लोग तकनीकी में कम कामचोरी में ज्यादा पारंगत हैं।इसी का परिणामस्वरूप ऐसा घटना बार-बार होता है।