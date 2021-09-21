back

Why Are iPhones So Expensive?

The iPhone 13 costs nearly Rs. 30,000 more in India than it does in the US. But why? 💰

21/09/2021 3:34 PM
  • 90.5K
  • 83

Portraits

  1. 3:00

    Blast From The Past: Yuvraj Re-Enacts His Six 6s

  2. 3:23

    The Girl Who Started A “Pawri”

  3. 4:36

    When Kangana Took On... Everyone?

  4. 2:06

    Pakistan Alleges Indian Hand in Threat To New Zealand

  5. 1:51

    Woman Forced To Hit Companion With Slipper

  6. 2:26

    He Made A Classroom On The Road

65 comments

  • Ken G.
    6 hours

    Why buy a new model every time they bring one out ? Not much of a change.

  • Islam N.
    11 hours

    What if someone buy it from USA 🇺🇸 ? & use it in India 🇮🇳 😀

  • Amy A.
    13 hours

    chỉ biết ước 🥺

  • Alka G.
    19 hours

    iPhone Apple https://youtu.be/3LvaUI-GltA

  • Lalliansanga F.
    a day

    To me if I don't have an Iphone no problem, it seems 😂🤣

  • Ali L.
    a day

    I can't download any pirated thing

  • Pathmananda A.
    2 days

    Sri Lanka.

  • Incze M.
    2 days

    SUBSCRIBE and Like mine, send me prove and I WILL SUBSCRIBE yours! https://youtu.be/iJJdGlHGKtM

  • Atif R.
    2 days

    bhai usa 🇺🇸 se jugaad lagwao,dono bhai 13 pro

  • Waqar A.
    2 days

    So fun to watch this on iPhone 12 Pro! 😜😂

  • Sana B.
    2 days

    tu bhejna

  • Emalyn L.
    2 days

    https://wn.nr/DLEs7Z

  • Zeeshan K.
    2 days

    Because raj kundra was making porn videos by using iphone' camera,

  • Anurag G.
    2 days

    High taxes on imported products are imposed to protect Indian industries which have no culture of innovation or research & development. Indian companies lobby the government to keep the import taxes high to discourage customers from buying foreign goods that are superior. indians must do with 3rd rate products in the name of nationalism

  • Rakesh B.
    2 days

    Some caring Pokistani friends here in Brut India... Who ride on donkeys themselves, but care too much for us Indians.. Thanks for your concern.., but stay way!!

  • Jagadish P.
    2 days

    iPhone company recovering the that damaged during the iPhone manufacturing unit... Destruction by their employees for not paying for proper salary

  • Amirullah K.
    3 days

    Made in India 🇮🇳

  • Anshu K.
    3 days

    see 🤪🤪

  • Sidhartha G.
    3 days

    Dnt buy if u cnnt afford. Stupid

  • Pranay S.
    3 days

    What a waste