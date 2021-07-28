back
Why Ashutosh Kaushik Wants To Be Forgotten
You may know him as the former winner of MTV Roadies and Bigg Boss. But Ashutosh Kaushik is now fighting for the right to be forgotten. What do you think of his quest?
27/07/2021 2:05 PMupdated: 27/07/2021 2:07 PM
16 comments
Arijit S.28/07/2021 08:19
Most useless fellow in Roadies and bigboss ..yeh honahi tha
Ann S.28/07/2021 08:11
Throughout Bigg Boss Season 2, I waited for him to indulge in a conversation with the other contestants... Silent or the unexpected winner now speaks...🤔🤫🤭
Sandeep R.28/07/2021 06:49
Will he be returning all the money he made ? 😂
Santosh A.28/07/2021 01:52
Bhai tu hey kon 🙄?
Sumit P.27/07/2021 21:51
This is karma... You have to live with it..do something that people forget what you did... If a rapist completes his sentence and then come backs and say just delete it from internet or everything every trace of it.... People will never know that they have to protect female or their circle from him... This could happen once again maybe.... Even rantnakar who was a murderer became saint so do good for society people will definitely ignore your previous record... Suna to hoga na ki yaar ye pehle kitna ghatiya tha lekin aaj devta bann gaya hai.... Ye kitna selfish tha aaj dekho.... Waisa kuch karr na bhai... Ye chutiyape kyu karr raha hai... Warna shortcut le aur bete sallu bhai ka naam suna hai na wo rasta apna le....
Anirban D.27/07/2021 17:30
Next Vijay mallya will come and say to court to remove all the article regarding him from the internet. Is this guy serious
Rajesh S.27/07/2021 16:11
Inna S.27/07/2021 16:04
Vikram C.27/07/2021 16:04
I agree with you..
Ayush K.27/07/2021 15:40
now he is getting more attention
Pankaj K.27/07/2021 15:23
Itne crore cases pending pade hai court mein aur isko yeh case karna hai sab publicity k bhukhe h saale. His actual problem is that he is already forgotten by public.
Thakur P.27/07/2021 15:04
Modi Ji - Ye kha pe bharna padega form ? Congress - 60 Saal se hum bhi ye hi pooch rahe h
Prakrit P.27/07/2021 14:54
Ek saza hi nahi jai jo aap bhugat rahe hain. Aapke fame ke faayde bhi aap hi bhugat rahe hain.
Shahid S.27/07/2021 14:35
If there are advantages of being a celeb then it's got its disadvantages as well. You had your share of cake during your hay days so why crib and make a fuss when things ant going your way now.
Ansh S.27/07/2021 14:16
Means he want to erase the article so thathe will get marry with anyone🤣
Brut India27/07/2021 14:13
In a similar case in Spain, a EU court ruled in favour of the petitioner: https://www.theguardian.com/technology/2014/may/13/right-to-be-forgotten-eu-court-google-search-results