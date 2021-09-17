Why Did Ford Exit India?

Blast From The Past: Yuvraj Re-Enacts His Six 6s
Sanjib S.14 hours
I'll planning and underestimation
Henna K.2 days
Modi killing 6 companies in 7 years. I think next Honda or Maruti is exist india
Abhay V.3 days
We like Tatas car mahindras cars kia moter hyundai honda Toyota Suzuki
Dharmesh N.4 days
Kuchh chutiye abhi bhi bolenge ki modi ki wajah se ford company bandh hui he😂😂😂😂
ولید ذ.4 days
Coz bhagts wanted to run the cars on coe urine? 😅🤣
Sandeep S.4 days
when you don't launce any face lifts for years what else you expect from buyers, competitors are playing 20-20 while ford still in mood of test cricket..
Ayush J.4 days
One of most important factor is high rate of Mr. GST which is 28% in the economy and though compared to other countries as well. One way govt. is welcoming FDI and giving PLI other way one of renowned brand Like Ford and harley are exiting indian markets leaving many of unemplyed on there own way 😔😔 this should not be done.
Anil S.5 days
Due to adverse business atmosphere.
Altaf S.5 days
I think it's all about planning
Alok N.6 days
All are American brands they don’t underhand economics of Indian Auto industry ..pricing /Fuel efficiency ..what work in America don’t work here in India ..Hyundai is very successful as well Kia Why? This is big question these companies to think
Prakhar S.6 days
Ford cars are really good though , safer than many brands
Soumyadip S.7 days
Heavy taxation by government 🥱
Raghav R.7 days
1st 2 reasons all acceptable .. 3rd brut designed for their boss bucket to support.
Dhana S.7 days
Profit not sufficient
Satyajit B.7 days
From ecco sports u directly went to Ford endeavor.... Most of the people cannot afford tat.....obviously people will go for creta xuv 300 500 Scorpio...... Here people want facilities in cheap rate not looking for quality so we go with maruti....
Parthasarathi B.7 days
Next will be Jeep.
Pulla R.7 days
They are not user and economic friendly like Hyundai and Maruti. Exit of those auto makers will have bright opportunities for TATA motors. Indian manufacturers will start their products in order to meet Indians style.
Noby V.7 days
റെസിസ്ഷൻ and നമോ ഫാക്ട്
Rahul J.17/09/2021 19:12
We miss you ford.. very robust and sturdy
Anshuman S.17/09/2021 17:20
It should be why only American automobiles or motorcycle companies can't sustain Indian Market?