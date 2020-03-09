Why Did This Woman Deliver A Baby In An Alley?

Jilly Moss' daughter contracted measles
Improving shopping for people with disabilities
Beware of Emma the office worker
How some manicures are toxic
Livestock vs. London living conditions
This doctor says meditation is the way out of stress
The moment we stop comparing women with goddess or something else instead of humans like everyone...we can see better society....stop using like goddesses...it's like sweet words covering brutal deeds
This is real face of india. ..lack of health facilities
.its not matter which religion ,caste she belong to..first she is women ... someone daughter some one sister .
...rip to those who comment by seeing her clothes.
Educated people commenting..like uneducated one .
Blood colour is red in all case it doesn't matter from which religion ,caste you are coming ..
Did anyone see hindu person blood colour = ,purple orange , yellow
Muslim blood colour = green ,black,white,orange, purple, yellow...
Every tym hindu muslim ,growup
apply some sense you all are educated .. commenting as other person is not human ..
Rapistan.Indian breed like Rabbits(Winston Churchill)
The hospitals are built under the statue of unity.
Only two words.
Buy condoms!
Fehmi Mohammed.. Instead of degrading the valley.. Why don't u fund and help people..
What about Kashmir Pandits burn alive in Valley...
Are u showing that also...
Don't concentrate one religion..
People like u sit in AC rooms and make the fun of poors...
Instead go with ur Turkish to team to Valley...
Every day help kids from the valley in aircraft to write their exams..
Don't show one such seen here..
India respects women better than any country..
But some bastards.. Just believe in producing kids....
Shame on u...
OMG ....got money to make movies . But no money to donate money to hospital to buy more beds. No point blame the god.
Look at the situation
after ol they want mandir n masjid shame....
Come to kerala
We are behind the capital of healthcare In India
Govt: and private also 5star facilitys kerala providing
Because there is no communal thinking people
Build more statues. Shut these Govt hospitals. We are rich people, we will go to private hospitals
We need more statues
Omg this is pathetic . Worst place to live is India on planet Earth.
Digital India ha sab
India is a shit hole
Shame...., Just shame.... !
I am soo proud not being under such a pathetic government anymore !
Incredible indeeyah !
90% comments from men on a post about a woman in pain. Sums up everything.
Yes
This is good time to resist and fight against the FASCISTS . MODI and RSS the killers of your father of the nation GANDHI are terrorists. India is in the hands of terrorists. And now YES BANK, wake up guys. According to his papers terrorist MODI himsekf is not an Indian citizen. Send him in detention centre
I’m glad she was able to be admitted to the hospital eventually. So sad that she had to give birth in a dirty alley. That type of thing does not happen here
79 comments
Ammulya S.3 hours
The moment we stop comparing women with goddess or something else instead of humans like everyone...we can see better society....stop using like goddesses...it's like sweet words covering brutal deeds
Pramod K.3 hours
This is real face of india. ..lack of health facilities .its not matter which religion ,caste she belong to..first she is women ... someone daughter some one sister . ...rip to those who comment by seeing her clothes. Educated people commenting..like uneducated one . Blood colour is red in all case it doesn't matter from which religion ,caste you are coming .. Did anyone see hindu person blood colour = ,purple orange , yellow Muslim blood colour = green ,black,white,orange, purple, yellow... Every tym hindu muslim ,growup apply some sense you all are educated .. commenting as other person is not human ..
Mumtaz S.3 hours
Rapistan.Indian breed like Rabbits(Winston Churchill)
Karan R.4 hours
The hospitals are built under the statue of unity.
Devansh T.11 hours
Only two words. Buy condoms!
Kalia S.13 hours
Fehmi Mohammed.. Instead of degrading the valley.. Why don't u fund and help people.. What about Kashmir Pandits burn alive in Valley... Are u showing that also... Don't concentrate one religion.. People like u sit in AC rooms and make the fun of poors... Instead go with ur Turkish to team to Valley... Every day help kids from the valley in aircraft to write their exams.. Don't show one such seen here.. India respects women better than any country.. But some bastards.. Just believe in producing kids.... Shame on u...
Nermala S.13 hours
OMG ....got money to make movies . But no money to donate money to hospital to buy more beds. No point blame the god.
Rohit L.15 hours
Look at the situation after ol they want mandir n masjid shame....
Fathah B.15 hours
Come to kerala We are behind the capital of healthcare In India Govt: and private also 5star facilitys kerala providing Because there is no communal thinking people
Sultana B.15 hours
Build more statues. Shut these Govt hospitals. We are rich people, we will go to private hospitals
Sultana B.15 hours
We need more statues
Nomi K.17 hours
Omg this is pathetic . Worst place to live is India on planet Earth.
Raja K.a day
Digital India ha sab
Sayyad A.a day
India is a shit hole
Adnan K.a day
Shame...., Just shame.... ! I am soo proud not being under such a pathetic government anymore !
Andy S.a day
Incredible indeeyah !
Ismath F.a day
90% comments from men on a post about a woman in pain. Sums up everything.
Avi N.a day
Yes
Riaz R.a day
This is good time to resist and fight against the FASCISTS . MODI and RSS the killers of your father of the nation GANDHI are terrorists. India is in the hands of terrorists. And now YES BANK, wake up guys. According to his papers terrorist MODI himsekf is not an Indian citizen. Send him in detention centre
Michelle P.a day
I’m glad she was able to be admitted to the hospital eventually. So sad that she had to give birth in a dirty alley. That type of thing does not happen here