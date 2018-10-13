back
Why Environmental Activist GD Agarwal Fasted Until He Died
Environmental activist GD Agarwal died after carrying out a 111-day hunger strike to protest government inaction on cleaning up the Ganga. Agarwal held a PhD in environmental engineering from the University of California in Berkeley and dedicated his life to saving the river. Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered his 'condolences' after Agarwal died.
10/13/2018 6:00 AM
769 comments
Dario M.10/30/2019 18:00
GD. alone could not carry out this, they had to accompany him, what one alone cannot, in a group it is achieved.
Pushpendra P.03/11/2019 20:55
Never heard before. Again dirty trick. Modi Ji definitely did a lot for restoration and rejuvenation of Ganga ji. Creating water way is not a insulting idea. The old man should do what he likes.
Deepak K.02/20/2019 08:16
वेरी नाइस सर
Sunny S.11/23/2018 08:11
ganga ki sfai ke naam pe hazaron crore BJP kha gai ye modi ka pet nahi samunder hai Kabhi nahi bharega.
Sunny S.11/23/2018 08:07
Yeah modi niti ke sikar hai
DP S.11/19/2018 11:04
सत्ता अब नीम हकीम खतरे जान के हाथों में आ गई यह सब तो होना ही था ....कोई काम आप छुप कर करो world पटल पर नहीं रख सकते तो वह विशुद्ध कैसे हो सकता है RSS आज तक अपने आप को विश्व पटल पर नहीं रख सकी क्यो ? अब RSS का supervision है देश मैं तो बाहर से पढ़े लिखे लोगों का यही हश्र होगा गुरुकुल से नहीं पढ़े थे गंगा मैया के बारे में क्या जाने थे नहीं तो RSS वाले ही खुद देश में हंगामा करवा देते उनकी जान बचा लेते ?
Gautam P.11/03/2018 06:58
Jai Ganga maa
Momin M.11/03/2018 05:34
He is real sant not a wrong no. Allha inhe jannta naseeb frmaye
Ved S.11/03/2018 04:09
🙏🙏🙏🙏
Sufyan P.11/03/2018 00:39
Unpad Modi ke liye ye chal basey. Bhakto ko ma behen ki gaali bhu kam hai.
Abhishek G.11/03/2018 00:37
No media coverage
Anandmai D.11/02/2018 17:22
Kushal Dube
Er S.11/02/2018 15:51
totally system corrupt either it is bjp or congress all the dacoit are take place on assembly ,and no one want a revolutionary changement on this system. all of us are only busy in their comfort zone and only complaint about that rather than take an effort to improve that system
Yograj S.11/02/2018 14:48
Ram ram ram ram ram ram ram ram ram ram ram ram ram ram ram ram ram ram ram ram ram ram
मिथुन स.11/02/2018 14:42
🚩🚩 जय भवानी 🚩🚩🚩🙏🙏 जय श्री राम
Rohit G.11/02/2018 13:15
Jai ganga maa
Sanjeet P.11/02/2018 13:14
Very nice
Ratnesh M.11/02/2018 12:20
जय गंगा मैया...
Arun G.11/02/2018 10:01
सच्चे गंगापुत्र को कोटि कोटि नमन 🙏
Ram L.11/02/2018 08:21
Real hero's