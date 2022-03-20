back

Why Fardeen Khan left Bollywood

From losing his father, to losing his twins... Fardeen Khan revealed why he took a break from films. 🎥: BollywoodHungama.com

20/03/2022 8:27 AM
  • 628.8K
  • 140

Bollywood and Beyond

  1. 2:04

    Emraan Hashmi And The Perfect Kiss

  2. 2:16

    Why Fardeen Khan left Bollywood

  3. 2:08

    Comedians turn motivational speakers

  4. 3:09

    The man who created “Bobbywood”

  5. 3:25

    When Sunny Leone met Brut

  6. 4:50

    How Mumbai changed Taapsee Pannu

99 comments

  • Rajesh C.
    2 days

    Your father is great bhai and am missing you a lot

  • Tshering P.
    2 days

    He is so good-looking my fav old time actor

  • রিয়াজুল ক.
    3 days

    Uncanny resemblance with Novak Djokovic!

  • Ilora S.
    3 days

    He had to go through a lot. Hope he is in a peaceful state of mind now ❤️

  • Monirul I.
    3 days

    Please come back fardeen

  • Mahan B.
    4 days

    Bhai British accent kyun bol rahe hai?

  • Nadeem A.
    4 days

    You are done nobody would hire you for film making better you start focusing on your eternal life by running halal business like sanakhan

  • Ahsan K.
    4 days

    My fav 💓 and most handsome hero of 90s

  • Sridhar Y.
    5 days

    The trick was Taranissi, "Mohammad" Taranissi, in London where their adopted home is, not that there was a problem with Mumbai doctors. These celebs talk as if we are still in the pre-historic ages.

  • Pema C.
    5 days

    Painful 😔

  • Syeda E.
    5 days

    Syeda Zainab Umair

  • Daniel A.
    5 days

    He was a druggie

  • Kavya S.
    5 days

    bro yaar I feel sad for this goat

  • Faheem A.
    5 days

    That smile in the end when he talks about his daughter ❤️

  • Syed A.
    5 days

    A tuff time for them is a holiday in London and not in Europe . A tuff time for them is driving a 5 series bmw and not a 7 series bmw. God bless everyone with these Tuff times.

  • Shilpee R.
    5 days

    watch this

  • Somani S.
    5 days

    he is also charsi .he is.s not actor just promoted because he is also khan.who don't know acting

  • Amina R.
    5 days

    I need an accent and fluency of language like him omg .

  • Hiba B.
    5 days

    isko dekh k mujhe woh ahsan khan wali video yad agyi 😂😂😂😂😂

  • Hammad A.
    5 days

    yrrr iska aik alag hi level tha yrrr

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.