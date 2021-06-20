back

Why I Quit: From Chemist to Chocolatier

Here’s how Prateek Bakhtiani went from working as a chemical researcher to making artisanal chocolates.

20/06/2021 1:27 PM
  • 42.6K
  • 4

And even more

  1. 6:10

    The life of Anthony Bourdain

  2. 4:29

    Meet Zimbabwe's first ever wine-tasting team

  3. 3:27

    How an Activist Lived Off Food From His Yard

  4. 3:35

    5 myths about food

  5. 4:14

    Black culture and veganism, explained

  6. 2:22

    Connecting black-owned businesses

4 comments

  • Pratibha M.
    6 hours

    You go, boy👍

  • Rohit D.
    a day

    Check out what this guys do on Instagram. https://www.instagram.com/reel/CQVW1ilJP2b/?utm_medium=copy_link

  • Hervé F.
    a day

    Good job. I feel like to taste his chocolates 🍫 Life give us some unexpected opportunities that we should take.

  • Brut India
    3 days

    Hear more from Chef Prateek here: https://www.indiafoodnetwork.in/foodstory/trends/exclusive-looking-at-pastry-in-india-through-chef-prateek-bakhtianis-queer-eye-753549