Why I Quit My Job To Build Mud Houses
She left her cushy job in Delhi to help conserve the environment. Now, Shagun Singh happily makes mud houses in Uttarakhand.
15/05/2021 5:27 AM
251 comments
Rajesh J.8 hours
Hats off Shagun ji for such creating such a wonderful world
Sudha S.21 hours
Fabulous idea.
Sweta S.2 days
Head over heels your admirer !! It was an awaited innovation
Abhishek S.2 days
Wow.... Excellent work mam. Inspiration
Shefali S.2 days
Excellent Shagun! We have exploited mother nature way beyond the pain she could take. Now its time to return. I too am planting a lot of trees these days and simply loving my hands and feet in wet mud.
Nazia T.2 days
So proud of you. Very inspiring.
Sanjay P.2 days
Bahut khoob Aapka kaam sarahniye hai. Vande Mataram
Saurabh L.2 days
Very proud :)
Manoj C.2 days
Maya M.3 days
Great
Sugbree K.3 days
🙏🏼
Sudhakant S.3 days
Would love to visit this place n stay there to hv a feel of it. Great job. Congratulations.
Sandhya S.3 days
How can i connect Or join
Nishant D.3 days
But not sustainable or durable As mud will get wash away by heavy rain or wind May I suggest a mixture of Cowdung, Bamboo ,hempcrete, recycled plastic / steel/ recycled wood be added to current mix
Nishant D.3 days
Great initiative
Sushmita B.3 days
Simple yet powerful mind
Avikram G.3 days
Fabulous
Kamal B.3 days
Good go ahead it's in our blood to gain eco friendly in our rural situation rather than city life .
Smriti C.3 days
luk at dis
Tripti D.3 days
What a talent and determination.... Excellent👏👏