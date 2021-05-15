back

Why I Quit My Job To Build Mud Houses

She left her cushy job in Delhi to help conserve the environment. Now, Shagun Singh happily makes mud houses in Uttarakhand.

15/05/2021 5:27 AM
  • 441.9K
  • 327

Portraits

251 comments

  • Rajesh J.
    8 hours

    Hats off Shagun ji for such creating such a wonderful world

  • Sudha S.
    21 hours

    Fabulous idea.

  • Sweta S.
    2 days

    Head over heels your admirer !! It was an awaited innovation

  • Abhishek S.
    2 days

    Wow.... Excellent work mam. Inspiration

  • Shefali S.
    2 days

    Excellent Shagun! We have exploited mother nature way beyond the pain she could take. Now its time to return. I too am planting a lot of trees these days and simply loving my hands and feet in wet mud.

  • Nazia T.
    2 days

    So proud of you. Very inspiring.

  • Sanjay P.
    2 days

    Bahut khoob Aapka kaam sarahniye hai. Vande Mataram

  • Saurabh L.
    2 days

    Very proud :)

  • Manoj C.
    2 days

  • Maya M.
    3 days

    Great

  • Sugbree K.
    3 days

    🙏🏼

  • Sudhakant S.
    3 days

    Would love to visit this place n stay there to hv a feel of it. Great job. Congratulations.

  • Sandhya S.
    3 days

    How can i connect Or join

  • Nishant D.
    3 days

    But not sustainable or durable As mud will get wash away by heavy rain or wind May I suggest a mixture of Cowdung, Bamboo ,hempcrete, recycled plastic / steel/ recycled wood be added to current mix

  • Nishant D.
    3 days

    Great initiative

  • Sushmita B.
    3 days

    Simple yet powerful mind

  • Avikram G.
    3 days

    Fabulous

  • Kamal B.
    3 days

    Good go ahead it's in our blood to gain eco friendly in our rural situation rather than city life .

  • Smriti C.
    3 days

    luk at dis

  • Tripti D.
    3 days

    What a talent and determination.... Excellent👏👏

