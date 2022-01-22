back

Why I Quit My Job To Sell Idlis

He left his lucrative job with Goldman Sachs to sell idlis in Bengaluru. Here's why...

22/01/2022 4:27 PM
  • 1M
  • 366

Portraits

  1. 1:51

    A Four-Year-Old’s Ode To The Army

  2. 1:57

    The Many Firsts At Republic Day 2022

  3. 3:11

    What Is The Beating Retreat Ceremony?

  4. 2:36

    Ravi Shastri's No Nonsense Take On Team India

  5. 9:40

    PM Modi Gets Emotional Over Azad’s Farewell

  6. 4:13

    The Woman Who Won One Crore Rupees

225 comments

  • Vishakha G.
    a day

    How to get your franchise to open this in north

  • Jyotika D.
    2 days

    Doing what your heart feels right, priceless!!🌈

  • Jacqueline R.
    2 days

    Follow your heart ❤ and dreams

  • Anudeep S.
    2 days

    success k piche maat vago idly k piche vago

  • Rachna
    2 days

    But forgot to wear gloves while serving Idlis

  • Richa G.
    3 days

    let's go?

  • Louie C.
    3 days

    Good decision... Happy for u

  • Vandana S.
    3 days

    inspired enough

  • Priya P.
    3 days

    Nice motivation message

  • Sindhuja V.
    3 days

    I loved to eat idlies from Iyer idly when I stayed in Kagadassapura for few years. I even took my 74 years grandma and she had hot idlies sitting in those stools and I holding the plate for her. Perhaps that was her visit to Bangalore and last outing and she enjoyed at most. Thanks for sharing this post which gave me pleasant memories

  • Raghu R.
    3 days

    Outrageously commendable. To be Frank very enterprising . May you set up in more locations

  • Ksr S.
    3 days

    super .

  • B S.
    3 days

    Super Bro. Determination is key for success.

  • Trushti S.
    3 days

    real iyer idli 😜

  • Preet H.
    3 days

    Wow

  • Madona G.
    3 days

    Wow what a great career choice .

  • Betsy B.
    3 days

    Lovely ❤👏

  • Imraan K.
    3 days

    That is a good way to advertise him not happing brut he is just taking over his family business share about people ho had nothing and took a risk to start a business and got sucess. Its like paid advertising Brut 🤔

  • Abhishek V.
    3 days

    There idlis are yummy, I miss them now. On a weekend there is along queue athis shop

  • Vaidyalingom P.
    3 days

    It's inspiring

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.