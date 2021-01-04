back
Why I Quit My Well-Paid Job? Ft. Amit Tandon
In his 30s, stand-up comedian Amit Tandon decided to risk it all and gave up a flourishing business, to do something which he loved.
04/01/2021 11:15 AM
- 153.3K
- 849
- 21
15 comments
Krishna M.6 days
Thanks for not using maa- behan gallis in your performance. Some of stand up comedians especially performing in Hindi think that giving gali after every sentence will make people laugh. It is so irritating, now have started to watch comedians from south they are sober and very good material wise.
Anuja S.06/01/2021 04:04
Many congratulations Amit
Chandresh B.05/01/2021 14:53
My learning- get up asa u fall & get back to work... Thanks❤
Kavya B.05/01/2021 14:41
One of my fav Indian Stand Up comedian...best part is he doesnt bring religion n slurs into his comedy unlike many youngsters...
Chirag B.05/01/2021 14:18
India is moving towards a brighter future with having the equality of labour. Hopefully it happens soon.🤘🏼🤘🏼
Vivek J.05/01/2021 10:19
U r simply awesome
Vandana K.05/01/2021 08:46
I have always loved your brand of clean comedy that is sans abuses, calling names or making fun of any handicap .. the others comedy acts are not suitable for family audience . Thanks for bringing a smile to our faces
Guchi T.05/01/2021 05:25
Love your performance sir! You are an amazingly talented...👍
Shyam J.04/01/2021 17:11
😂
Naina A.04/01/2021 14:58
u r amazingly talented sir....had great memories of working with you....
Koustuv D.04/01/2021 14:10
He is very talented and among the very few people in clean-comdey thing!
Subhash K.04/01/2021 14:07
Comedy kr rhe ho vo sab thik hai but kabhi Galti se Mota bhai pe joke mat maar dena.....
Ezra P.04/01/2021 12:46
Dam right
David L.04/01/2021 11:57
Enjoyed his stand up on Netflix i have watched him more than 5 times the same episode😂😂😂
M M.04/01/2021 11:22
