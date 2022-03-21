Why Imran praised India's foreign policy

Man Saves Monkeys In The Nick Of Time
Reza And Puja: An Indo-Pak Love Story
Why I Quit My Job To Sell Idlis
Scindia defends Air India’s privatisation
PM Modi calls for strict action in Birbhum killings case
Smriti Irani's dramatic life, career and politics
Imran khan zindabad.
Because he is true leader who wants regional stability, prosperity, development and wants people to come out the powerty .. besides previous 70 years we both Pakistani and indian are engaged in wars and have never think off about our people instead we paly like a poput of west.....now please time has come to resolve our issues and move forward to uplift or regional stability prosperity development for prosperity of our people s
Only the corrupt puppets have left him...we the people of Pakistan are and always stand beside Imran khan❤❤
He has gone astray. He very badly bewildered Pakitanis, broke all promises and broke backbone of Pak awam, small and medium business economies.
Dont believe him. He is a big li***r.
This is the last chance Allah has
Given the Pakistani people,either
Stay with a true patriot or die as
Covereds with looters& thugs.
They are just trying to save their
Skin, so they can save their
Looted money. These so call
Leaders have no sympathy for
Pakistan.
jb tlp waly ambassador ko nikalny ki bt krty thy Europi Union ko naraz nhi kr skty or apni siyast chmkany k lye ??
...waiting for the day we praise them.
Surprise but true statement...
Our PM (s) from Nehru to Modi all are doing their best for the country...
'Don't waste your power , Money, energy by doing nonsense to other countries....'
Don't take him serious,he is saying one thing in the morning & another in the evening,still both are contradictory by 180 degrees and even he believe both with utmost faith.
It's for domestic consumption...
he told truth...i appreciate pm khan♥️we proud our brave leader
PM IK ❤
He is right though!
Long Live The King 👑
No doubt Indian foreign policy was always upto the mark, when sushma Swaraj was in foreign ministry she did a lot of efforts!!
👑
Fool pig khan
Until Indians ll get wat Imran khan is doing wid them lol 😆, they ll b on the verge of break into parts , belive it or not india's analysts r throwing the dust in their heads , bcz common ppl wouldn't understand tht India is going to break into parts very soon , bcz now India has no choice whether they ll fight wid China w& Pakistan & Afghanistan , Bangladesh ,Nepal Srilanka , to turn into dust ! Bcz America & Russia both ll bck Pakistan, guys ask ur analysts how much time India hv , Pakistan is playing superbly !!!
Long live!!! Imran Khan of pakistan
From the very beginning Pakistan's foreign policy has been extremely flawed. We kept on creating new and powerful enemies and kept on losing friends. We had the consequences in 1971. Surprisingly even after that we didn't improve our foreign policy. Gradually we became diplomatically isolated in the world. It's a sad reality.
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
846 comments
Usman Y.18 hours
Imran khan zindabad.
Muhammad I.18 hours
Because he is true leader who wants regional stability, prosperity, development and wants people to come out the powerty .. besides previous 70 years we both Pakistani and indian are engaged in wars and have never think off about our people instead we paly like a poput of west.....now please time has come to resolve our issues and move forward to uplift or regional stability prosperity development for prosperity of our people s
Maria A.a day
Only the corrupt puppets have left him...we the people of Pakistan are and always stand beside Imran khan❤❤
Nadeem K.a day
He has gone astray. He very badly bewildered Pakitanis, broke all promises and broke backbone of Pak awam, small and medium business economies. Dont believe him. He is a big li***r.
Mohammed A.2 days
This is the last chance Allah has Given the Pakistani people,either Stay with a true patriot or die as Covereds with looters& thugs. They are just trying to save their Skin, so they can save their Looted money. These so call Leaders have no sympathy for Pakistan.
Muhammad A.2 days
jb tlp waly ambassador ko nikalny ki bt krty thy Europi Union ko naraz nhi kr skty or apni siyast chmkany k lye ??
Deepak B.2 days
...waiting for the day we praise them.
Ankur S.2 days
Surprise but true statement... Our PM (s) from Nehru to Modi all are doing their best for the country... 'Don't waste your power , Money, energy by doing nonsense to other countries....'
Mushtaq A.2 days
Don't take him serious,he is saying one thing in the morning & another in the evening,still both are contradictory by 180 degrees and even he believe both with utmost faith.
Ejaz A.2 days
It's for domestic consumption...
Mhrr S.2 days
he told truth...i appreciate pm khan♥️we proud our brave leader
تطہیر ب.2 days
PM IK ❤
Sonia A.2 days
He is right though!
Ali R.2 days
Long Live The King 👑
Abeer A.2 days
No doubt Indian foreign policy was always upto the mark, when sushma Swaraj was in foreign ministry she did a lot of efforts!!
Abu Z.2 days
👑
Shibin S.2 days
Fool pig khan
Taha R.2 days
Until Indians ll get wat Imran khan is doing wid them lol 😆, they ll b on the verge of break into parts , belive it or not india's analysts r throwing the dust in their heads , bcz common ppl wouldn't understand tht India is going to break into parts very soon , bcz now India has no choice whether they ll fight wid China w& Pakistan & Afghanistan , Bangladesh ,Nepal Srilanka , to turn into dust ! Bcz America & Russia both ll bck Pakistan, guys ask ur analysts how much time India hv , Pakistan is playing superbly !!!
Mamadaya M.3 days
Long live!!! Imran Khan of pakistan
Saleem A.3 days
From the very beginning Pakistan's foreign policy has been extremely flawed. We kept on creating new and powerful enemies and kept on losing friends. We had the consequences in 1971. Surprisingly even after that we didn't improve our foreign policy. Gradually we became diplomatically isolated in the world. It's a sad reality.