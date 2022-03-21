back

Why Imran praised India's foreign policy

Imran Khan saying this about India was unexpected…

21/03/2022 5:27 PM
  • 751.2K
  • 950

846 comments

  • Usman Y.
    18 hours

    Imran khan zindabad.

  • Muhammad I.
    18 hours

    Because he is true leader who wants regional stability, prosperity, development and wants people to come out the powerty .. besides previous 70 years we both Pakistani and indian are engaged in wars and have never think off about our people instead we paly like a poput of west.....now please time has come to resolve our issues and move forward to uplift or regional stability prosperity development for prosperity of our people s

  • Maria A.
    a day

    Only the corrupt puppets have left him...we the people of Pakistan are and always stand beside Imran khan❤❤

  • Nadeem K.
    a day

    He has gone astray. He very badly bewildered Pakitanis, broke all promises and broke backbone of Pak awam, small and medium business economies. Dont believe him. He is a big li***r.

  • Mohammed A.
    2 days

    This is the last chance Allah has Given the Pakistani people,either Stay with a true patriot or die as Covereds with looters& thugs. They are just trying to save their Skin, so they can save their Looted money. These so call Leaders have no sympathy for Pakistan.

  • Muhammad A.
    2 days

    jb tlp waly ambassador ko nikalny ki bt krty thy Europi Union ko naraz nhi kr skty or apni siyast chmkany k lye ??

  • Deepak B.
    2 days

    ...waiting for the day we praise them.

  • Ankur S.
    2 days

    Surprise but true statement... Our PM (s) from Nehru to Modi all are doing their best for the country... 'Don't waste your power , Money, energy by doing nonsense to other countries....'

  • Mushtaq A.
    2 days

    Don't take him serious,he is saying one thing in the morning & another in the evening,still both are contradictory by 180 degrees and even he believe both with utmost faith.

  • Ejaz A.
    2 days

    It's for domestic consumption...

  • Mhrr S.
    2 days

    he told truth...i appreciate pm khan♥️we proud our brave leader

  • تطہیر ب.
    2 days

    PM IK ❤

  • Sonia A.
    2 days

    He is right though!

  • Ali R.
    2 days

    Long Live The King 👑

  • Abeer A.
    2 days

    No doubt Indian foreign policy was always upto the mark, when sushma Swaraj was in foreign ministry she did a lot of efforts!!

  • Abu Z.
    2 days

    👑

  • Shibin S.
    2 days

    Fool pig khan

  • Taha R.
    2 days

    Until Indians ll get wat Imran khan is doing wid them lol 😆, they ll b on the verge of break into parts , belive it or not india's analysts r throwing the dust in their heads , bcz common ppl wouldn't understand tht India is going to break into parts very soon , bcz now India has no choice whether they ll fight wid China w& Pakistan & Afghanistan , Bangladesh ,Nepal Srilanka , to turn into dust ! Bcz America & Russia both ll bck Pakistan, guys ask ur analysts how much time India hv , Pakistan is playing superbly !!!

  • Mamadaya M.
    3 days

    Long live!!! Imran Khan of pakistan

  • Saleem A.
    3 days

    From the very beginning Pakistan's foreign policy has been extremely flawed. We kept on creating new and powerful enemies and kept on losing friends. We had the consequences in 1971. Surprisingly even after that we didn't improve our foreign policy. Gradually we became diplomatically isolated in the world. It's a sad reality.

