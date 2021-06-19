Why India Is Falling Back In Condom Innovation

Cómo el sobrepeso le afecta a los policías mexicanos
Here's why the hesitancy exists:
Zeba A.2 hours
MN
N. N.8 hours
Sex is still a joke in our country. That's why so many comedians in the comments.
Aatmajyoti A.12 hours
COVID
Nganba K.a day
We called it as helmet. I get bored riding using helmet
Hart S.a day
Indian values.
DrIshan P.2 days
Be specific not all Indians Particular a community doing this and not understanding, not only in India but every where in world you can see them except them all are Intelligent enough.
Karn V.2 days
We Indian enjoy every cult , with hypocrisy, 😆 of course keeping our dam dharma in mind 😆
Neeraj S.2 days
Certain things are enjoyed better without protection. When mowing the grass deep, you don't wear a raincoat.!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Anupam Y.2 days
That disgusting look of aunties at medical shops..😊
Aaraadhya S.2 days
Brut content is all about these things 😂😂
Amen J.2 days
The caption is lit 🔥😂😂🤣🤣🤣
Naheda A.2 days
Sad.
Karthik J.3 days
So you want us to have sex everyday.. so that you can boost your sales??
Surinder S.3 days
Lack of awareness... Iliteracy... Male dominated society False myths
DB B.3 days
May be thats why.. population explotion.
Arslan K.3 days
A key factor that perhaps is embarrassing and was conveniently missed - condom sizes... Average penis size in India is smaller than the condom sizes being made in India which were of course based of western templates and were found embarrassingly unusable in India 🙄
Expose I.3 days
If only the parents of prestitutes and Urbannaxal Bakras were innovative, we could have been spared with such anti-national and communal filth
Padam R.3 days
🎵☀️🏏🌺पहले इस्तेमाल करें 🤗 🤗फिर विश्वास करें 🤗😂
Brut India3 days
Here's why the hesitancy exists: