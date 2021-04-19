back
Why India’s Rapunzel Cut Her Hair After 12 Years
Three-time Guinness record holder, the girl with the world’s longest hair chopped them off after 12 years. Nilanshi Patel tells Brut why she took that step.
19/04/2021 1:55 PM
- 48.4K
- 684
- 44
And even more
- 4:09
She's 63, Single, And Ready To Mingle
- 2:41
Why India’s Rapunzel Cut Her Hair After 12 Years
- 4:33
The ‘Second Innings’: What's Next For People Over 60?
- 5:30
She’s 25 And Plays Video Games For A Living
- 4:17
A Single Parent’s Message To Society
- 4:41
A Wedding That Smashed The Patriarchy In More Ways Than One
38 comments
Jaana M.10 hours
She must feel light after this hair cut 😂😂😂
Kapil D.10 hours
..ur cut pending
Jessie D.10 hours
Nice thts a good decision to keep the hair in USA museum it will b a lovely n inspiring memory forever🤗🤗
Shejal R.10 hours
Baal badha k sirf naam haasil kia uska sahi jaga istemaal kar leti
Deepika P.10 hours
lol what is inspiring about someone’s hair
Dibakar G.10 hours
I knew her achievement last year already. It came in news. It is puty she has cut all her hair. But it will grow again 😊👧🏻
Prasannajit L.10 hours
Par baal se kya inspiration milega mera dost to gali deta takla padgaya jawani me so
Alok K.10 hours
Whatever you did A normal person need a daring ♥ daring lungs Jigar to do that 🎩 off to you baby I don't know what you gonna do with your chopped hair which you care for 12 long years you feed them you took a very good care of them and finally after 12 long years you chopped them off I mean you are a very daring girl God bless you and your family Honey
Komila V.10 hours
What inspiration will give your hair to Nation? It would be Great if you donated your hair to Cancer patient.
Roshni G.10 hours
hopeless hair..doesn't look healthy.
Samuel D.10 hours
Could've gained fame by donating it to cancer patients,... 😆😆😆 No wonder it's from Gujarat...�ujrati 🤣🤣🤣 Sorry for being rude but I can't help look beyond this pointless thing...!!!
Stuti G.10 hours
Donating your hair could have inspired more people to donate it to the cancer patients. Because the hair growth depends mostly on genes. And has nothing to inspire just sitting in a museum. This is basically not any kind of inspiration. But again it's your hair so your wish. 🙂👍
Solet K.10 hours
Now she looks like a Museum....
San G.11 hours
I thought she will donate it to cancer patient ... It's should have inspired more people to help other.
Aditi S.11 hours
Shallow... but ur choice ... Whatever gives u happiness
Muhammad M.11 hours
lol you should apply for this record
Khan I.11 hours
18 year old?🤷
Amos M.11 hours
Inspire to grow hair?.Mom should have given to cancer patients.
Ilyas L.11 hours
Better to donate to cancer patients, not to showcase the hair in the museum ,that will inspire other people’s to do like that. Better try next time at least. Best wishes to you and your family. 💐
Shubham I.11 hours
Dora the explorer 😂