Why Indian Tourists Be Like This ???!!!
Indian tourists got a bad name when a family was caught stealing hotel accessories in Bali some months ago. But TV actor Siddhant Karnick had filmed another embarrassing trend in Bhutan last year. 😐
09/07/2019 10:57 AM
822 comments
Jop S.2 days
Im right with you.....Indian tourists are loud where ever they are, and the worst thing above all is when they are in a restaurant and they make that disgusting noise that puts you off your food. Shameless.
Sarah M.11/16/2019 03:03
Indians are a pretty noise lot
Santosh K.11/02/2019 11:05
Saare desi aise hote hai. You can notice them even in international flights. Inferiority complex and insecurities makes us to behave in such a way
Parth S.11/02/2019 02:49
the worst tourist is a gang of men. So loud so lewd so unclean so misbehaving so intimidating. beware of a gang of Indian men.
Khumrila R.10/29/2019 19:35
Bcoz of some cheap thinking people Indian are still backward.
Sajjad S.10/28/2019 15:08
Yes your right Indian tourists are cheap cunts the mother fuckers !
Haze C.10/24/2019 16:35
True
Mandeep B.10/20/2019 06:29
Strongly agreed.! Sad but true. This needs to be changed.
Tarun D.10/19/2019 22:30
What Indians? It’s normal,happens everywhere.if there’s group of people or family.I think when u were child ur parents stick tap on ur mouth 😐and their own mouth too.thats y u r jealous of them 😂.u r in Bhutan,it’s a lovely place.enjoy it instead of making this bullshit videos..
Jhob P.10/18/2019 20:41
I like this guy even filipinos are very noisy also wherever they go.hahaha
Ynzee L.10/18/2019 17:01
Yah its true
Abhishek G.10/18/2019 14:14
To all those people who think they can enjoy the way they want and spoil places for fun... https://photos.app.goo.gl/z3avo3pwakTHbNjp6
Varun S.10/18/2019 13:37
So true man.. there is lot to teach.. specially what not mentioned in the book..
Feroz K.10/18/2019 03:29
Very true... Even they talking next to each other, no need to scream and yelling. Owh god... Why...
Shishu K.10/18/2019 02:09
Mainland Chinese are far worse!
Yaqoob B.10/16/2019 13:21
And they do a lot of litter too wherever they go...!!
Arilyna J.10/14/2019 14:07
Sorry to say,just experiance that a few hour ago,i was in this hospital for baby check up,see this indian mother,she was pregnant,alone with his son around 6-7y old i guess..that kids is so rude,he talking bad thing to her mom,slapping her mom head,and the mom just sit and watch...the kids keep making noice,disturbing other patient for sure...i feel soeey for that mom,but she need to take action,teach that kids about manner...bwfore its to late... Hard to swallow,but that is the fact...
Suresh R.10/14/2019 12:40
Well said bro ☝🏽
AhmedDhillon B.10/12/2019 17:04
Worst part:when they take very long to decide what to order in restaurant,macdonalds or kfc.spare a thought for the people queue behind.
Salman M.10/12/2019 11:01
A foodbook problem more time