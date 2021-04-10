Why Indies Are Also Dream Pets

The Pacific geoduck is central to a flourishing industry
Ritesh A.4 hours
I adopted my Indie16 years back from my college, got her in a bag in a local train and still she is a sweetheart. I faced lot of negative and tantrums from my friends and society and we never cared about them and always treated her as a family.. In last few years I have seen lot of ppl adopting indies and I very happy. If you see any person being negative towards you for adopting one. Just be polite and say " I just thought about you while adopting this pet, if your parents can manage to keep you, then why can't I keep a indie at home"
Kajal K.5 hours
I m glad you'll adopted kenzo❤️ it changed his life n yours too❤️❤️
Sneha S.6 hours
I am every living being lover...not only dogs...I am wondering if anyone who has commented here in support has faced continuous barking at night...stary dogs fighting for their territory...it's distrubes our sleep and specially when somone is sick with some serious problem...I wish their was some rule in place for this...!!!
Sunny M.7 hours
🎁
Chetan P.12 hours
@mukeshambani
Arpan J.12 hours
Next we need to do away with 'phoren' names for kuttes. 'Phoebe? Why not Billu or Bunty instead ?
Sonali S.14 hours
see this.
Jakong R.14 hours
🤣😂
दिव्यन्षु प.15 hours
Why are you interviewing her is she a specialist in adopting Indi dogs ? There are a ton of ngo’s feeding the strays why don’t you interview them.
Humza S.21 hours
aaja bhai Rehle mere saath
Sikha T.a day
All the dogs that i have/had were/ are Indie. Now i have one and he is 2 years old very cute and energetic ❤️😘😘😘🐶🐶🐶
Jitin J.a day
All dogs featured in this video are good boys or good girls
Susmita B.a day
dekh
Gajanan G.a day
Listen to Modi ji
Pratik K.a day
Yes they are intelligent and a wonderful companion..
Deeksha T.2 days
Wow such a mind-blowing movement is this we really need to understand that stray dogs are more in need of love and survival because these dogs are not luxuries to tag us but family to make them inclusive in the society
Sushant S.2 days
The best part is that east or west any dog is best... but it's better to adopt indies rather to shop or breed & then abandon them....🙌
Mohammed J.2 days
Why you don't adopt a orphan instead.
David B.2 days
Parish dogs are my all time favourite breed.
Chaitanya R.2 days
You people are asking tk adopt dogs here in india food is a daily need for every indian living utmost many of them are poor they adopt strays try to feed them with all they have And the rich people they buy expensive breedsin the name of animal.lover and exclude the strays But,indian stray dogss are more valuable,discplined dogs if trained in the right way not canine,or some heavy breeds Feed the straydig u adopt like a canine youll find great differences