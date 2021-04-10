back

Why Indies Are Also Dream Pets

The PM called for more Indie adoptions. And here's why Indians are responding now more than ever.

10/04/2021 4:27 PM
  • 363.4K
  • 235

And even more

  1. 1:36

    The Pacific geoduck is central to a flourishing industry

  2. 1:49

    Doñana National Park's unique ecosystem is shrinking

  3. 3:17

    Divers are restoring coral reefs back to life

  4. 2:11

    3 techniques to find your way in the woods

  5. 2:19

    How ctenophoras produce rainbow light

  6. 1:55

    Why chilies are hot

134 comments

  • Ritesh A.
    4 hours

    I adopted my Indie16 years back from my college, got her in a bag in a local train and still she is a sweetheart. I faced lot of negative and tantrums from my friends and society and we never cared about them and always treated her as a family.. In last few years I have seen lot of ppl adopting indies and I very happy. If you see any person being negative towards you for adopting one. Just be polite and say " I just thought about you while adopting this pet, if your parents can manage to keep you, then why can't I keep a indie at home"

  • Kajal K.
    5 hours

    I m glad you'll adopted kenzo❤️ it changed his life n yours too❤️❤️

  • Sneha S.
    6 hours

    I am every living being lover...not only dogs...I am wondering if anyone who has commented here in support has faced continuous barking at night...stary dogs fighting for their territory...it's distrubes our sleep and specially when somone is sick with some serious problem...I wish their was some rule in place for this...!!!

  • Sunny M.
    7 hours

    🎁

  • Chetan P.
    12 hours

    @mukeshambani

  • Arpan J.
    12 hours

    Next we need to do away with 'phoren' names for kuttes. 'Phoebe? Why not Billu or Bunty instead ?

  • Sonali S.
    14 hours

    see this.

  • Jakong R.
    14 hours

    🤣😂

  • दिव्यन्षु प.
    15 hours

    Why are you interviewing her is she a specialist in adopting Indi dogs ? There are a ton of ngo’s feeding the strays why don’t you interview them.

  • Humza S.
    21 hours

    aaja bhai Rehle mere saath

  • Sikha T.
    a day

    All the dogs that i have/had were/ are Indie. Now i have one and he is 2 years old very cute and energetic ❤️😘😘😘🐶🐶🐶

  • Jitin J.
    a day

    All dogs featured in this video are good boys or good girls

  • Susmita B.
    a day

    dekh

  • Gajanan G.
    a day

    Listen to Modi ji

  • Pratik K.
    a day

    Yes they are intelligent and a wonderful companion..

  • Deeksha T.
    2 days

    Wow such a mind-blowing movement is this we really need to understand that stray dogs are more in need of love and survival because these dogs are not luxuries to tag us but family to make them inclusive in the society

  • Sushant S.
    2 days

    The best part is that east or west any dog is best... but it's better to adopt indies rather to shop or breed & then abandon them....🙌

  • Mohammed J.
    2 days

    Why you don't adopt a orphan instead.

  • David B.
    2 days

    Parish dogs are my all time favourite breed.

  • Chaitanya R.
    2 days

    You people are asking tk adopt dogs here in india food is a daily need for every indian living utmost many of them are poor they adopt strays try to feed them with all they have And the rich people they buy expensive breedsin the name of animal.lover and exclude the strays But,indian stray dogss are more valuable,discplined dogs if trained in the right way not canine,or some heavy breeds Feed the straydig u adopt like a canine youll find great differences

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.