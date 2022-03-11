back

Why Is India Buying Used Cars?

Gone are the days when people had concerns about the quality of used cars. Today, the pre-owned car market is 1.5 times the size of the new car market in India. Watch to know why. #MRLPassTohGaadiFirstClass This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

11/03/2022 10:27 AM
  • 1.1M
  • 38

And even more

  1. 3:07

    Why Is India Buying Used Cars?

  2. 4:48

    4 Things Transformed By The Crypto Revolution

  3. 2:06

    This Is Tunisia's First Online Second-Hand Fashion Store, Dabchy

22 comments

  • Abhinab K.
    17 hours

    a must watch video 👆🏾👆🏾🔥

  • Sahil S.
    a day

    Chor company

  • Tovi S.
    a day

    If you want to have M416 Glacier {ice} ~ Go to google search and type → kek3com .then enter the first site - I have M416 Glacier because of this site

  • Varun S.
    a day

    And most of the people get cheated by dealers😁😁😁

  • Jaan B.
    2 days

    Not worth it to buy a car from them even if you go ahead Please verify thoroughly before paying your hard earned money...

  • Arindam P.
    2 days

    Tailender Dala OP

  • Manohar G.
    2 days

    Is this paid add?

  • Vishnu N.
    2 days

    Worst ever car selling or buying platform, they will waste your time by their so called online auction and will never turn back.... They will unnecessarily indicate multiple flaws in your vehicle to deliberately diminish the value...

  • Nelson K.
    2 days

    Mere pin me available hi nahi he...

  • Lopamudra S.
    3 days

    Spinny... good one

  • Shome M.
    3 days

    Worst service

  • Rupon D.
    3 days

    Pls don't say it's best o @r good 😎

  • Kiran R.
    3 days

    😊😊

  • Anirudh D.
    3 days

    Love you ❤️

  • Rajendra K.
    3 days

    Where is this

  • Kumar .
    3 days

    Are iss dhoni ko koi batao ki isko indian team se nikal diya hai ..ab yeh kisi kam ka nahi raha ..buddha ho gaya hai ... Paka rakha hai isne Crs rs kama ke bhi iski bhukh nahi mitti

  • Surya K.
    4 days

    I hate when this Cars24 sends SMS to me asking to sale my baby…… Cheap promotions

  • Chinnappa K.
    4 days

    Hey brut india u guys r are one shitty page

  • Mansingh G.
    4 days

    Cr

  • Yogesh C.
    4 days

    Right

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.