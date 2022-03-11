back
Why Is India Buying Used Cars?
Gone are the days when people had concerns about the quality of used cars. Today, the pre-owned car market is 1.5 times the size of the new car market in India. Watch to know why. #MRLPassTohGaadiFirstClass This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
11/03/2022 10:27 AM
- 1.1M
- 4.5K
- 38
22 comments
Abhinab K.17 hours
a must watch video 👆🏾👆🏾🔥
Sahil S.a day
Chor company
Tovi S.a day
If you want to have M416 Glacier {ice} ~ Go to google search and type → kek3com .then enter the first site - I have M416 Glacier because of this site
Varun S.a day
And most of the people get cheated by dealers😁😁😁
Jaan B.2 days
Not worth it to buy a car from them even if you go ahead Please verify thoroughly before paying your hard earned money...
Arindam P.2 days
Tailender Dala OP
Manohar G.2 days
Is this paid add?
Vishnu N.2 days
Worst ever car selling or buying platform, they will waste your time by their so called online auction and will never turn back.... They will unnecessarily indicate multiple flaws in your vehicle to deliberately diminish the value...
Nelson K.2 days
Mere pin me available hi nahi he...
Lopamudra S.3 days
Spinny... good one
Shome M.3 days
Worst service
Rupon D.3 days
Pls don't say it's best o @r good 😎
Kiran R.3 days
😊😊
Anirudh D.3 days
Love you ❤️
Rajendra K.3 days
Where is this
Kumar .3 days
Are iss dhoni ko koi batao ki isko indian team se nikal diya hai ..ab yeh kisi kam ka nahi raha ..buddha ho gaya hai ... Paka rakha hai isne Crs rs kama ke bhi iski bhukh nahi mitti
Surya K.4 days
I hate when this Cars24 sends SMS to me asking to sale my baby…… Cheap promotions
Chinnappa K.4 days
Hey brut india u guys r are one shitty page
Mansingh G.4 days
Cr
Yogesh C.4 days
Right