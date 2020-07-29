back
Why The Versatile Nithya Menen Hates Clichés
"There is enough space for all kinds of stories." Actor Nithya Menen shared her experience of working in Amazon Prime Video's psychological thriller, Breathe: Into The Shadows.
07/29/2020 9:23 AM
33 comments
Krishna P.2 days
Kya aap deanjras movie karegi to sampark kare Krishna Prasad Ballia Uttar Pradesh hanumanganj chhorhar danow ke story hai
Sushmita M.3 days
She was in a previous OTT show Family Man
Ankitha M.4 days
My personal favourite is the first season . Madhavan was outstanding . But second one is not bad. Abhishek did a better job than Nithya
Sharath K.5 days
Dont you do Spell check? telegu kya hota hai.. its fine if one is ignorant but spell check atleast shud be done.. Its been alwayss like that.
Mohamed A.6 days
It's Telugu not Telegu
BHARATVibes08/03/2020 05:12
https://youtu.be/TrXtTB7amfU
Sandeep K.08/01/2020 17:41
Very nice
Madhu K.08/01/2020 16:33
Exlent nitya garu 🥰🥰🥰
Nupur B.08/01/2020 03:42
saa
Mousume D.07/31/2020 16:22
Nitya Menon u r my favourite
Bhasker R.07/31/2020 11:26
Where are you ,what have you done in this crisis time of Covid earning millions playing on human emotions, at least help others who are offering their services in crisis.
Priya P.07/31/2020 10:24
You are my fav
Om N.07/30/2020 18:22
My favourite best actress.hi potti
Asha H.07/30/2020 16:25
You are a very talented actress... I love your role in this show... GOD BLESS YOU...
Shruti P.07/30/2020 14:42
, this video made me think of you!
Rupam B.07/30/2020 14:32
দেখলাম সিরিজ টা। বেশ ভালো।
Poonam S.07/30/2020 14:19
l like both seasons
Hayabusa07/30/2020 11:42
Santhosh K.07/30/2020 09:30
Beautiful medam
Powerstar M.07/30/2020 08:59
love you