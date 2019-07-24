Why You Should Stop Using the Word "Gypsy"

You may know them as "gypsies", but their real name is the Roma people. And believe it or not, they are from India.
98 comments
Sehar D.08/26/2019 09:56
Do the gypsies pay taxes like the rest of us. NO!!!!!. Do they contribute to the economy. NO!!!!!. The deal in cash, do doggy business.
Shivakumaraswamy K.08/24/2019 15:03
charlie Chaplin was a Roma.
Khurshid A.08/20/2019 10:51
The Roma people were Indian nomads migrated to Europe via Egypt.As they entered Europe via Egypt they were called Egypsies and finally Gypsies.
Amar S.08/20/2019 08:19
Yes they are my people they are from banjara caste they're Nomadic tribes and they are my people
Abhishek O.08/20/2019 01:59
Why this is in Brut? When someone of Indian origin settled down in Europe then they became Europeans and they're no longer Indian. If you say that they're Indian then what about these kashmiri Muslims who migrate some hundred years ago grew their population and replaced the original Hindu inhabitants? What would you call them?
Vishwanath R.08/20/2019 01:03
Such a fake info. Roma ppl did not migrate. They were taken as slaves by so called Peaceful invaders during their attacks and then sold as slaves in persian, turk and European markets
Imaya G.08/19/2019 04:17
'Once you have the knowledge, you have the responsibility to do the right thing with it' WOW......
Brahmanand R.08/18/2019 16:48
Yes today they are called as Lambanis In India.
Pratibha S.08/18/2019 09:04
Right
Roi N.08/17/2019 09:14
Nonsense Indian r blacks y these white This r all nonsense thought
Rajesh N.08/17/2019 05:15
Yudhajit Saha interesting stuff.
Nikhil I.08/14/2019 18:18
But Britishers propagated fake Aryan invasion theory
Sreevidhya G.08/14/2019 18:10
North West India means Punjab and sindh. From where does roma word comes from?? I am puzzled after watching video.
श्यामङैटंलहास्पिटल ख.08/14/2019 16:09
भारतीय कालबैलिया है ये जो घूमक्कङ है
Rahul A.08/14/2019 15:53
U only
Chandrmohan V.08/14/2019 13:38
🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩✌ .
Shashannk D.08/13/2019 20:11
I don't trust anything Brut brings here. They are biased. Use your brain, read more and be clear.
Shastri J.08/12/2019 18:01
Absolutely right..... Vedic version and religion was in all our world. Thanks so much for
Virendra D.08/12/2019 12:18
I surprised that they were from India. Thanks 😊👍
Ishan B.08/11/2019 15:53
Good to know