Wild Boar Finds Its Way Back To Human Mother

Ishan S.16 hours
Pigs have intelligence of a 4yr old
Kakarot M.18 hours
Let her keep him ❤️ .. and let the boar decide for itself . He can go back to forest if he wants or stay with her . No ones chaining or keeping him in a cage 🙏
Pravesh R.a day
That animal is so well domesticated. I seriously doubt it might hurt other humans or animals.
Manisha D.a day
Beautiful 👏 every creature needs love n care ❤
English C.a day
That's so sad...why don't people just mind their own business...but glad they are united ❤️
Billii M.2 days
plzzz save this baby i love this baby
Sonia B.2 days
Love is kind ❤️💕
R.N. A.2 days
We ( from South India) also call our kids Pigs 😂🙏😊😍
Payal G.2 days
Love knows no boundaries..he looks so much at ease with his human family
Gunavathy S.2 days
It's Love..... ❤ 😘
Kabyo G.2 days
Love is all we need.
Hrishikesh D.2 days
I just hope the Forest Department let her keep Dhunda 😔
Basudev R.2 days
The beauty of kendujhar people..jai odisha
Syed M.3 days
Wild boars are unpredictable animals especially fully mature males they have vicious sharp tusks and can inflict horrific injuries if they go crazy .
Reena G.3 days
When you can see love through your heart kindness is everywhere.
Renu S.3 days
Praying for her and her pet . What a lovely relationship.
Bhabanisankar G.3 days
Dhudu*😒
Neelka M.3 days
People please do not take this pet away from this wonderful woman.If anyone does they are heartless beings including those damn n******s
Shikha C.3 days
Let him stay with his mother n family ,he won't harm others I think
Rickson K.3 days
Last 10sec She said 'akhi muji kina sui pada' It means आँख बंद करके सो जाओ 💕