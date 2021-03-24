back

Wild Boar Finds Its Way Back To Human Mother

The incredible story of a mother and the beast whom she called her child…

24/03/2021 6:57 AM
  • 507.6K
  • 190

Portraits

146 comments

  • Ishan S.
    16 hours

    Pigs have intelligence of a 4yr old

  • Kakarot M.
    18 hours

    Let her keep him ❤️ .. and let the boar decide for itself . He can go back to forest if he wants or stay with her . No ones chaining or keeping him in a cage 🙏

  • Pravesh R.
    a day

    That animal is so well domesticated. I seriously doubt it might hurt other humans or animals.

  • Manisha D.
    a day

    Beautiful 👏 every creature needs love n care ❤

  • English C.
    a day

    That's so sad...why don't people just mind their own business...but glad they are united ❤️

  • Billii M.
    2 days

    plzzz save this baby i love this baby

  • Sonia B.
    2 days

    Love is kind ❤️💕

  • R.N. A.
    2 days

    We ( from South India) also call our kids Pigs 😂🙏😊😍

  • Payal G.
    2 days

    Love knows no boundaries..he looks so much at ease with his human family

  • Gunavathy S.
    2 days

    It's Love..... ❤ 😘

  • Kabyo G.
    2 days

    Love is all we need.

  • Hrishikesh D.
    2 days

    I just hope the Forest Department let her keep Dhunda 😔

  • Basudev R.
    2 days

    The beauty of kendujhar people..jai odisha

  • Syed M.
    3 days

    Wild boars are unpredictable animals especially fully mature males they have vicious sharp tusks and can inflict horrific injuries if they go crazy .

  • Reena G.
    3 days

    When you can see love through your heart kindness is everywhere.

  • Renu S.
    3 days

    Praying for her and her pet . What a lovely relationship.

  • Bhabanisankar G.
    3 days

    Dhudu*😒

  • Neelka M.
    3 days

    People please do not take this pet away from this wonderful woman.If anyone does they are heartless beings including those damn n******s

  • Shikha C.
    3 days

    Let him stay with his mother n family ,he won't harm others I think

  • Rickson K.
    3 days

    Last 10sec She said 'akhi muji kina sui pada' It means आँख बंद करके सो जाओ 💕

