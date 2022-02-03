back

Will 2022 Be The Year Of Mass Resignations?

"I quit" could be among the most heard phrases for bosses this year as over 80% of Indian workforce plans to switch jobs according to a new study...

02/02/2022 1:27 PMupdated: 03/02/2022 1:11 AM
5 comments

  • Meenal A.
    4 days

    https://youtu.be/0tXnKH_swCI

  • Ali K.
    5 days

    For 3500 vacancies in Railway 1.25 Cr people applied then how come you say that People are quitting the job.pls don't spread wrong information.

  • Vikram S.
    6 days

    😳

  • Brut India
    7 days

    Of the 53 million unemployed people in India as of Dec 2021, 35 million are the unemployed who actively seek work while 17 million are those that are willing to work, but aren't actively looking. More here: https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/economy/indicators/india-has-53-million-unemployed-people-as-of-dec-2021-cmie/articleshow/89016043.cms

  • Pintu M.
    7 days

    Very good content...a matter for research

