Winner, Winner, Lab-Grown Chicken Dinner
Chicken without the environmental destruction and the blood and killing? In a first for the world, Singapore has approved the sale of lab-grown chicken. We speak to the owner of Eat Just, the US-based company that has achieved this distinction, and an Indian biotechnologist who is hoping to do the same here.
19/12/2020 5:27 AM
25 comments
Chinmaya K.8 hours
But, I thought cloning is banned.
Amandeep S.12 hours
Finally veggie chicken...lol
Firoz M.17 hours
Every vegetarian should give a try for this Lab chicken, if it’s good they will not have a guilt of killing 👍 Veg Chicken😂
Imran J.a day
Good, now you can eat the lab chicken and leave the original fresh meat for us. Hope the prices will go down due to lower demand.
Talis J.2 days
How can he provides meat without killing an animal
Aurelia M.2 days
I want to eat chicken which is running in the back yard and it's take minimum 3 months to grow....
Denman D.2 days
If we can make meat from different cell of animal then in the future it's good for human race but in the future those people who farm animals will be lost in economic terms.
Ferran S.3 days
Me watching this while eating chicken biryani 😁
Raj P.3 days
veg chicken
Venkataraman S.3 days
We can make all chicken horse cow into parks zoos Didn't know 67 billion chicken killed it's incl eggs or what how can such vast chick hen been culled pathetic
Venkataraman S.3 days
Poultry and sheep cow farm is very huge business simply make soya chunks with veg noodles best healthy with spices
Sandeep B.3 days
Positive side.. Good for interplanetary travel.. colonizing mars.. Take the lab with you..
Sreeji S.3 days
Fucking idiots! Don’t eat lab made chicken! Govt should never allow it! Just go vegetarian!
Reema D.3 days
Oh God! Get ready to eat food coming out of Labs now. Some will make money and masses will sacrifice on health unknowingly seeing the commercial ads as always. General people struggle to get even a jar of pure honey, pure ghee, without pesticide fresh vegetables, especially in big cities. In the name of pure and organic, some companies charges big money and now this... Amazing!!! 👏👏👏🤦♀️
Balu G.3 days
Nice message
Daya R.3 days
We ve had issues with farm grown hormone/antibiotics injected broilers & now a fully lab grown chicken meat !!!
Taber S.3 days
Lab eating chicken is _ cancer all proceed foods are basically killing us so on to of that u want to create lab chickens 🐓
Shan A.3 days
So vegetarian can also eat coz they r not killing any animal😂😂
Guida B.3 days
very suspicious
Victor G.3 days
In 2018 24 billion chickens existed, how do you get 50 billion per year if you only 24 billion? Why did the other 26 billion come from?