Winter Springs Frosty Surprise On Kerala

WINTER HAS COME... to Kerala. While it’s a lot frostier than usual, these pictures from Munnar will make your day. ❄️🌨🌬

01/08/2019 12:30 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 12:23 PM
25 comments

  • Prejith P.
    01/20/2019 20:45

    Mallus to pay for their Deeds don't worry Mother Nature do care when she to takes care.....

  • Ajmalkp N.
    01/16/2019 18:03

    .

  • Vivek R.
    01/15/2019 15:12

    apna tyming halka sa chuka shayad😂

  • Rinsheed H.
    01/15/2019 02:18

    Do you want to know the reason behind it.... It's the NIGHT KING.... 😲😲😲

  • Sreerag S.
    01/13/2019 15:54

    🔥

  • Amrutha A.
    01/13/2019 06:44

  • Kanishk A.
    01/12/2019 20:22

    chalo

  • Arqam S.
    01/09/2019 16:50

    Experts always blame North India for no reason

  • Huzaifa R.
    01/09/2019 09:07

    We may visit here if u want😃😃

  • Abhinav P.
    01/08/2019 22:36

    Lohit jain kerela is next bro

  • Priyamvada M.
    01/08/2019 19:25

    😍

  • Mohammed S.
    01/08/2019 18:44

    post november. Maaaaybe

  • Mònìcà B.
    01/08/2019 16:17

    😍😍

  • Pallavi S.
    01/08/2019 12:28

    Jao be yHa 😍

  • Brut India
    01/08/2019 10:38

    Kerala has gotten its share of extreme weather recently.

  • Jayalakshmi
    01/08/2019 06:34

    Very nice to see frost like Kashmir

  • Manpreet C.
    01/08/2019 06:34

    Dan Mathew this year we coming to Kerala for sure

  • Anushree S.
    01/08/2019 06:29

    It should stay like this till late Jan. 🤩😍

  • Unnati N.
    01/08/2019 05:55

    ..

  • Praveena C.
    01/08/2019 05:33

    Meena Ponshruthi A

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

