Winter Springs Frosty Surprise On Kerala
WINTER HAS COME... to Kerala. While it’s a lot frostier than usual, these pictures from Munnar will make your day. ❄️🌨🌬
01/08/2019 12:30 AMupdated: 08/31/2020 12:23 PM
- 194.0k
- 1.2k
- 69
25 comments
Prejith P.01/20/2019 20:45
Mallus to pay for their Deeds don't worry Mother Nature do care when she to takes care.....
Ajmalkp N.01/16/2019 18:03
.
Vivek R.01/15/2019 15:12
apna tyming halka sa chuka shayad😂
Rinsheed H.01/15/2019 02:18
Do you want to know the reason behind it.... It's the NIGHT KING.... 😲😲😲
Sreerag S.01/13/2019 15:54
🔥
Amrutha A.01/13/2019 06:44
❤
Kanishk A.01/12/2019 20:22
chalo
Arqam S.01/09/2019 16:50
Experts always blame North India for no reason
Huzaifa R.01/09/2019 09:07
We may visit here if u want😃😃
Abhinav P.01/08/2019 22:36
Lohit jain kerela is next bro
Priyamvada M.01/08/2019 19:25
😍
Mohammed S.01/08/2019 18:44
post november. Maaaaybe
Mònìcà B.01/08/2019 16:17
😍😍
Pallavi S.01/08/2019 12:28
Jao be yHa 😍
Brut India01/08/2019 10:38
Kerala has gotten its share of extreme weather recently.
Jayalakshmi01/08/2019 06:34
Very nice to see frost like Kashmir
Manpreet C.01/08/2019 06:34
Dan Mathew this year we coming to Kerala for sure
Anushree S.01/08/2019 06:29
It should stay like this till late Jan. 🤩😍
Unnati N.01/08/2019 05:55
..
Praveena C.01/08/2019 05:33
Meena Ponshruthi A