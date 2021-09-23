back
Woman Forced To Hit Companion With Slipper
These young people were sitting in a Meerut market when a gang of men surrounded them, allegedly because they were from different faiths. What followed was a humiliating public spectacle... TW: Distressing visuals
23/09/2021 3:00 PM
91 comments
Gulcheher P.4 hours
This is what Modi’s disgusting Hindutva is about?
Christina R.10 hours
What the hell is happening in India.?
Krishna K.11 hours
Those gangs of men just booked a torture room of mine in hell... they'll be welcomed greatly...not only bullying them also dumping their trust over humans... they'll get revenge....
Ujjal L.11 hours
This is injustice.
Imraz S.13 hours
Still living in 1700s
Asim E.13 hours
Real face of india
Gregory S.13 hours
Hate fanatics. They belonged to Satan.
Humanity F.13 hours
I was planning to visit India with some of my German friends but we see different videos that people treated badly by own citizens😒 because of there faith, now we changed our mind to visit different countries. I Don't why people treat each other badly eventhough they are from the same country🤔.
Rana L.13 hours
Indian Muslims should learn from Taliban how to fight against the gangs of big enemies.
Ben R.14 hours
F****** I******
Farida R.14 hours
All piece of shit nayalak
Ahamed M.14 hours
Height of Stupidity
Cg D.14 hours
..false sense of superiority, delusional, rotting away their youth misled by politicians using their religious sentiments, uneducated barbarians, they have no knowledge of their own religion, but wants to be saviour of their religion. Religion does not need idiots like these to save it, these idiots only harm the religion.
Mohd S.15 hours
This is all because of unemployment. When you have nothing to do, you will think and do this nonsense. Even the reporters who was shuttering the lense doesn't seems to have quality job work to do... Wo kehte hain na... Khali dimagh shaitan ka ghar hota hai. Kaam dhanda hota to dono parties apne apne kaamo mai lagi hoti na ki in sab main...
Si D.15 hours
U.P Up Jaha k censor Or mahool me koi aantar ni hai 😂
Shababb S.16 hours
Thank our African madness ddnt reach to this level
Dulal D.16 hours
Dil ki baat bol nehi sakta...jhuta bahana se dusreko bodnam karna. Ey sibai ki ata hai ey dhurndhar o ka. Jakke dekho eisi logo ka jibon me..sarma jao ge. Band karo e sab. Na BJP na RSS bola e kaneke liye. Apne selfish motive se jo kar rahe ho...sabko pata. Samaj sudharako khudo sudharo.
Vas J.16 hours
Sad times. People should be allowed to mix with whoever they want. Idiots need to mind their own business.
Nitish K.17 hours
Saving hindu beti, good job 👏
Gilbert M.18 hours
Intolerant divisive India. Saffron kapda gang don't require Police. Even arrest its token make noise at Police station No lathi charge, released on bail heroes welcome!!! Hence no detterant. What a joke for event manager hardwork branding. 56" Inch comedy circus. 2012/14 India was given to understand that all problems ailing will be solved. Today Undeclared emergency worst than 1975 which had no price rise, no attrocities on dalits or women. The poor middle class did not suffer. Police were not biased, Nobody dared. That's Josh rather than branding copy paste by sanghis to Malign Trivialise bluff welding power security. Now in Assam brutality of the poor labourers at eviction, including a photographer beating a defenceless, maybe dead? in the presence of the Police!!! Nothing new in BJP ruled States. Recall Ram Sena molestors attackers at licensed Mangalore Pub on camera acquitted nobody did, just ike demolition of Babri. Who Murdered Dabholkar Kalburgi Prof Sabharwal lankesh Pansare etc, missing JNU students not yet found. Kuchh bhi munkeen hai.