Worried About Your Loved Ones? A Checklist To Help

Do you know the details of your parents’ insurance plans or finances? If you’ve been feeling anxious about your family’s health, here are 6 useful points that will help you prepare for an emergency. Special thanks to Shruti Chaturvedi, Chaaipani .

26/04/2021 4:46 PMupdated: 26/04/2021 4:48 PM
  • 66.5K
  • 33

25 comments

  • Swapan C.
    7 hours

    It. Is. The. High. Time. To. Sell. Insurance. Human. Tragedy. Keeps. Going. And. Feku and his. Bunch. Of. Followers. Selling. Insurance. Not. Oxygen. Not. Medicine. Shame shame

  • Nupur A.
    8 hours

    Please make a note

  • Rajesh S.
    12 hours

    Good morning ☀️🌄

  • Anil D.
    13 hours

    Great information through the lessons learned in life

  • Devika R.
    15 hours

    The truth is only graveyard is the place of no politics man inside cannot come out man outside does not want to die..

  • Michael T.
    16 hours

    Very good info. Thanks Brut

  • Ravinder S.
    18 hours

    These recommendations prove that the Indian state's medical and social commitments are zero. If you have a job and/or rich/influential/well-connected parents/relatives you might have a chance of survival. The current government is going all out for the extremely capitalistic/corrupt/inhuman policies.

  • Amish S.
    19 hours

    You Can also Add dis points: 5 numbers of local Ambulance Blood Group of Every Member in family 5-8 number of local and big hospitals 2-3 source of oxygen vendor near by (current situation) 3 local doctors number Handly Cash Rs 20000 minimum Mediclaim Policy Number And ID Proof (Aadhar Card)

  • Govind B.
    19 hours

    https://awazthevoice.wordpress.com/2021/04/26/covid-19-and-the-chaos-have-we-failed-as-a-nation-open-letter-to-prime-minster-narendar-modi-ji/

  • Rajesh S.
    20 hours

    Shut down our voice no one is carrying for you 💖 and your family

  • Varun G.
    20 hours

    Thank you.

  • Rajesh S.
    20 hours

    Madam 🌹❤️ are you belong to city even in your country 💓🙏 there are number of village are more than your beautiful ❤️ metro pollutants city of u ❣️🙏 can understand my problem

  • Rajesh S.
    20 hours

    Hi 😊

  • Sumit S.
    20 hours

    https://www.ketto.org/fundraiser/offer-a-helping-hand-to-support-ravikumars-treatment?utm_campaign=offer-a-helping-hand-to-support-ravikumars-treatment&utm_medium=cfabi&utm_source=internal_Ketto&utm_content=&utm_term=contribute

  • Naveen R.
    20 hours

    This is scary.. I hope no one suffers such fate

  • Ramanand M.
    20 hours

    Paying Insurance EMI is totally waste maybe coz no one hospital is ready to admit the patient 😔😔😷😷

  • Ramanand M.
    20 hours

    Now days some hospital asking do u u have Insurance n when we say yes they say sorry no beds what about that 😔😷😷

  • Abhishek P.
    20 hours

    Avoid Media specially brut

  • Swapnil K.
    21 hours

    Sahi hai..Thanks.

  • Hervé F.
    21 hours

    Thanks for her informations. It's important to know all these informations for a fast and efficient medical care. It's better than looking for these informations in the hurry.

