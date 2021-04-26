back
Worried About Your Loved Ones? A Checklist To Help
Do you know the details of your parents’ insurance plans or finances? If you’ve been feeling anxious about your family’s health, here are 6 useful points that will help you prepare for an emergency. Special thanks to Shruti Chaturvedi, Chaaipani .
26/04/2021 4:46 PMupdated: 26/04/2021 4:48 PM
25 comments
Swapan C.7 hours
It. Is. The. High. Time. To. Sell. Insurance. Human. Tragedy. Keeps. Going. And. Feku and his. Bunch. Of. Followers. Selling. Insurance. Not. Oxygen. Not. Medicine. Shame shame
Nupur A.8 hours
Please make a note
Rajesh S.12 hours
Anil D.13 hours
Great information through the lessons learned in life
Devika R.15 hours
The truth is only graveyard is the place of no politics man inside cannot come out man outside does not want to die..
Michael T.16 hours
Very good info. Thanks Brut
Ravinder S.18 hours
These recommendations prove that the Indian state's medical and social commitments are zero. If you have a job and/or rich/influential/well-connected parents/relatives you might have a chance of survival. The current government is going all out for the extremely capitalistic/corrupt/inhuman policies.
Amish S.19 hours
You Can also Add dis points: 5 numbers of local Ambulance Blood Group of Every Member in family 5-8 number of local and big hospitals 2-3 source of oxygen vendor near by (current situation) 3 local doctors number Handly Cash Rs 20000 minimum Mediclaim Policy Number And ID Proof (Aadhar Card)
Govind B.19 hours
Rajesh S.20 hours
Shut down our voice no one is carrying for you 💖 and your family
Varun G.20 hours
Rajesh S.20 hours
Madam 🌹❤️ are you belong to city even in your country 💓🙏 there are number of village are more than your beautiful ❤️ metro pollutants city of u ❣️🙏 can understand my problem
Rajesh S.20 hours
Sumit S.20 hours
Naveen R.20 hours
This is scary.. I hope no one suffers such fate
Ramanand M.20 hours
Paying Insurance EMI is totally waste maybe coz no one hospital is ready to admit the patient 😔😔😷😷
Ramanand M.20 hours
Now days some hospital asking do u u have Insurance n when we say yes they say sorry no beds what about that 😔😷😷
Abhishek P.20 hours
Swapnil K.21 hours
Hervé F.21 hours
Thanks for her informations. It's important to know all these informations for a fast and efficient medical care. It's better than looking for these informations in the hurry.