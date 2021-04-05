back

Would You Pay Lakhs For A 7-Year-Old's Painting?

Advait Kolarkar began painting even before he could walk! 🎨👦🏽

05/04/2021 6:57 AM
  • 161.8K
  • 107

And even more

  1. 2:39

    Would You Pay Lakhs For A 7-Year-Old's Painting?

  2. 3:12

    The Kids Making Us All Look Bad

  3. 3:27

    The Amateur Teen Journo Who Force-Fixed Hill Road

  4. 2:18

    Manipur Boy Creates Covid-Inspired Video Game

  5. 1:23

    Class 9 Kid Makes Motorcycle Out of Scrap

  6. 4:43

    Babar Ali, The “World’s Youngest Headmaster” at 16

69 comments

  • Karishma A.
    an hour

    ye dekh😂

  • Sherry S.
    an hour

    Wow... today anything n everything sells... You just need to have Luck. So all the Best 🙏

  • Bhalchander S.
    3 hours

    Nic

  • Chandra S.
    3 hours

    God bless you

  • Rajen S.
    3 hours

    💙

  • Shaan S.
    3 hours

    Now by seeing my handwriting...i see hope🙂👍

  • Poojaa A.
    4 hours

    🤢🙊

  • Sangita S.
    4 hours

    amazing... Proud moment for Shruti.. Congratulations🎉🎉

  • Gloria P.
    6 hours

    Rose part cracked me up😂

  • Namrata S.
    6 hours

    Omg wonder boy! God bless you cutie 💜

  • Vinayak N.
    9 hours

    I like abstract art because my mumma and daddy are using my innocence to earn money

  • Elina R.
    9 hours

    muje yeh art amjh mein kyu ni ata..aisa mein krti thi to mummy muje maarti thi k ab safai krni pdegi🥺

  • Kubo B.
    9 hours

    Meanwhile artists with actual skills are not getting any recognition. Just because the kid enjoys painting, it dont make it any special artwork.

  • ಕವಿತ ರ.
    11 hours

    How come these many ppl praising his (non existing)talent?? In whole vdo they havent shown any of his art properly 🤔

  • Ujjwala R.
    12 hours

    Shruti porach kawtuk karaw tewdh kami aahe.Well done,awesome.All the best beta GO ahead

  • Geeta R.
    13 hours

    Born artist .

  • Bijoy N.
    14 hours

    This is the same painting every indian do on holi festival. to be indian#every indian is born with it

  • Alysha R.
    14 hours

    poora dekhna

  • Jamal A.
    15 hours

    🥀🧿❣

  • Sakshi G.
    15 hours

    kidsss😳

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.