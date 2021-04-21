back
You Should Hear This Mumbai Doctor's Emotional Appeal
“I have never felt so helpless.” This doctor from Mumbai broke down while talking about the current situation in her city...
21/04/2021 12:17 PM
298 comments
Ravikant N.an hour
Mera bharat mahaan
Sriram C.an hour
Blame Uddhav.....he is not serious about his state people. .
Gurpreet A.2 hours
Please wear masks 🙏🙏
Saaquib K.2 hours
District administration is Maharashtra trying to seal hospitals who are treating emergency patients and penalize doctor for not reporting the patient to covid center. Please somebody tell them that when somebody is trying to help and working for people whole heartedly even since the covid started needs to be supported and not defame for your failure as state or district administration.
Shivkumar M.3 hours
🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏
Ahsl H.3 hours
its tough in a democracy to have people wear masks and safe distancing voluntarily
Naaz S.3 hours
Ok Dr. Tell us is it safe for people who is already having heart, kidney problem, or patients who already got two heart attack in life, or those suffering from other chronic diseases, as many side effets are there after vaccine, minor and major, many got blood clots in veins, so is it safe to take for a heart patients. Secondly To Mr. PM. Instead of spending money on Health care systems and wellness of environment and all spend crores and crores on building Temples and unwanted things in india. Great India with Poor Eco system and Economy. U made India Ashamed of everything compare to anyone ruled india before...
David H.4 hours
Mumbai is my favourite city in the world I felt so safe and welcomed there when I was lucky enough to visit in 2019. Please let me know if there is anything I can do to try and help or assist as my heart is breaking for India stay strong love from Australia ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Bo Y.4 hours
👍
Prince S.4 hours
Such a shame for a nation to focus on election and put the pandemic in the back burner. Such a selfish people.
Salam S.4 hours
Modi sarkar jindabad 🤣🤣🤣
Sambun S.5 hours
BJP kutta sesh ki loot
Iqra H.5 hours
Stay safe everyone 😞❤️
Lalitha M.5 hours
Thank you Doctor. May God bless and be with you always.
Chintan P.5 hours
I don't know much about covid and it's treatments, but if any doctor educate me on this, I will be more than glad. Are we giving vaccination to people admitted in hospitals? Does vaccination work on people with serious infection?
محمد ا.5 hours
I wish all patient cure fast all people satay safe weare mask while going out side specially Iam saying to telangana state people in telangana 40% of don't wear mask plse were mask , be safe do good
Tanmoy C.5 hours
Greed of a man is causing an entire mankind to suffer!!!😔
Bull B.5 hours
यथा राजा तथा प्रजा।
Chenda W.5 hours
Our prayers for you all dear indian friends.
Vishal D.5 hours
God is great bless 🙌🙏