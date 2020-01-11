back

Youth Climate Activists You May Not Know

Five young climate activists whose names aren’t Greta.

01/11/2020 8:57 AMupdated: 01/13/2020 9:06 AM
  • 42.5k
  • 25

Changing India

  1. Youth Climate Activists You May Not Know

  2. Successful Protests That Created History

  3. Poetry In The Times Of Protests In Mumbai

  4. Kanhaiya Returns To JNU With Another Fiery Speech

  5. Bollywood Biggies Politically Shy No More

  6. Virat Kohli Refuses To Comment On CAA Protests

23 comments

  • Khatta M.
    16 hours

    Greta is so fawking annoying.

  • Brut India
    2 days

    The 107-year old Indian activist that has been quietly working against climate change: https://www.facebook.com/brutindia/videos/271544540387962/?comment_id=595879787559831&comment_tracking=%7B%22tn%22%3A%22R%22%7D

  • Vijay S.
    2 days

    it's fate

  • Bok C.
    3 days

    Let it be

  • Dinesh M.
    3 days

    Will there is any Indian politician ready to clean public toilet in front of media.Swachh Bharat Abhiyan smriti irani will accept this job.

  • Tabassum A.
    3 days

    But I guess dat none of dem hav potential to scold trump so badly

  • Sonia G.
    4 days

    Great job girl...so proud of you. Hope this gets the attention and measures to be taken for it. Kudos

  • A.K. D.
    4 days

    Becoming a trend,, lol

  • Raja
    4 days

    NO 4 IS NATURALLY AN ENVIRONMENTAL ACTIVIST BECOZ SHE IS TRIBAL. THESE JHINGALALA HU PEOPLE ARE BORN IN NATURE ACTIVISTS.

  • Mohd A.
    4 days

    Humanity ka dhanda karna wala.

  • Suffi R.
    4 days

    Bullshit

  • Mituban S.
    4 days

    These activists are telling things that we already know. We know what is the prbm , the why . We jst need the how and a true initiative (real work) ,not blaring through a speaker or posting things on climate change on internet. There is a person named Jadav payeng of Assam , India. Jst see what he has done and compare with the acts of greta or ppl like her. And decide for yourself who has done better and greater for the welfare of earth

  • Burhanuddin F.
    4 days

    Indian Greta

  • ALL i.
    4 days

    We Have Started a Campaign to Subscribe to This Channel for No Reason and Make it World's Most Subscribed Channel in Guinness Book of World Records. Beating the Current Record of T-Series. Just Open Link Subscribe and Share to Motivate Others. https://youtu.be/Q2rPeT-5Auw

  • Prasad G.
    4 days

    This is due to gain the popularity

  • Sarvesh D.
    4 days

    I think Fire Fighters, Scientists, garbage cleaners, non-plastic users, native populations around the world deserve to be in this video rather than some malfunctioned braindead agenda TRP lover fanatics. Come to an Indian village and You'll se how the connection is still there between Mother nature and humans.

  • Rajesh S.
    4 days

    Goo intiative for protecting our planet

  • Ayush K.
    4 days

    🤣ab global leader ko yaad kar rahe hai, confrence kar rahe hai, par jab Ancient India me trees ki pooja hoti thi, tab Hamare culture ko Andhvishwas keh kar Juthla diya jata tha, par aaj Kahi na kahi, directly ya Indirectly Wahi culture ko Mana ja raha hai,

  • Mohammed W.
    4 days

    Beta kyun pareshan ho rahi ho

  • Gershon D.
    4 days

    😪😪😪