back

"Good Morning" WhatsApp Forwards

This well-meaning greeting is freezing phones in India.

02/07/2018 2:00 AM
  • 257.1k
  • 643

And even more

  1. Brussels NGO Uncovers Indian Fake Media Network

  2. Made in India: Standing Wheelchair

  3. Israeli Spyware Targets Indians Through WhatsApp

  4. This Guy Makes A Killing Finding Bugs Online

  5. ISRO Chief On Scoring India's Next Big Space Goal

  6. This Farmer Invented His Own E-Bicycle

350 comments

  • Zahra Z.
    03/07/2018 18:32

    Lol reli was this researched....😅😘Indiaaaaaa

  • Debaditya B.
    02/12/2018 03:18

    🤣🤣🤣 uneducated picks... And even the educated ones tbh🤦🏻

  • Olinda B.
    02/11/2018 08:25

    someone needs this advice😒

  • Mary V.
    02/11/2018 05:11

    True but thankyou all the same.

  • Akash K.
    02/11/2018 02:47

    Subha subha apko ek paigam dena hai, apki phone ki storage ki caa mhodena hai. 😂😂

  • Zaid H.
    02/10/2018 22:23

    dekh mummy papa log ko dekhana padega

  • Rohan R.
    02/10/2018 22:03

    Manjeet Arora 2 ghnte me good morning bhej dena family group me

  • Sanchari C.
    02/10/2018 21:47

    😂😂

  • Tanishq A.
    02/10/2018 20:39

    Morning, Love 😂�la

  • Anusurya S.
    02/10/2018 20:19

    we know who does that!! 👉i

  • Neha S.
    02/10/2018 20:08

    Haha, if I get such messages, I just delete it 😂😂

  • Varun K.
    02/10/2018 19:10

    , I left the group for this exact reason, even though I have expandable memory, rip phone storage 😂

  • Mayur G.
    02/10/2018 18:40

    🤣🤣🤣fcuk🤣🤣🤣

  • Syed J.
    02/10/2018 18:19

    😂😂😂

  • Siva C.
    02/10/2018 17:38

    how do you slove this problem? :P

  • Aman M.
    02/10/2018 17:25

    see what our relatives have accomplished 😜

  • Er G.
    02/10/2018 17:03

    ...hahahaha

  • Subhojit C.
    02/10/2018 16:53

    dekh bhi.. dekh

  • Sahib S.
    02/10/2018 16:42

    pinde ke family groups 😂😂😂😂😂

  • Shweta S.
    02/10/2018 16:34

    mummy's phone 🤣