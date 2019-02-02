back
12-Year-Old Kid Designs Ship To Clean The Oceans
This 12-year-old student wants to end pollution in the oceans. So he’s designed a really cool ship to solve the problem. Meet Haaziq Kazi from Pune, Maharashtra. ⛴→🗑→🌊
02/02/2019 5:59 AM
95 comments
Np P.03/03/2019 11:24
Bravo smarty
Ankur A.02/26/2019 13:30
we are wasting our time here on earth
Krishna F.02/24/2019 20:27
This kid is more smarter than all the fools commenting here with their expert advices with 0% contribution ,yeah now that i have commented ...me too.
Abhi K.02/24/2019 15:20
Super
Faru S.02/24/2019 07:02
look at him n look at you nikamma
Nihar U.02/24/2019 05:41
😂
Yousuf A.02/23/2019 18:59
👏🏼
Rao R.02/23/2019 06:54
He is a stupid girl
Ashfaque H.02/23/2019 04:06
Really astonished with his thinking & work at the age of just 12... Govt should support for such an innovative ideas. Great achievement & good going...
Ram M.02/22/2019 10:12
When Iam 12 I use to run back of championship autos😁
Monalisa P.02/22/2019 03:53
dekhe sekh kichu... 🤣🤣🤣
Jitesh D.02/20/2019 06:13
great !
Aditya S.02/19/2019 12:52
De Epik A Singh
Biswadip R.02/19/2019 04:45
Not very well.. I have played pubg and csgo.. and if we fuse it.. we already have danger zone as a mode of battle Royal in csgo.. which didn't turn out well.. 😕
Alakananda B.02/18/2019 17:36
🙇🙇
Pallavi K.02/18/2019 12:45
Don't give up on your project boy!! Keep up the great work!! All the best!
Uday J.02/17/2019 16:21
Love this kid!!! Kudos!! We need you !! India needs you
Amar P.02/17/2019 09:59
Âni T.02/17/2019 08:50
What a bright boy...God bless him and continue to be blessings for the world...
Pratap C.02/17/2019 08:40
Congratulations