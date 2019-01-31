60% of Wild Coffee Species Are Threatened

Extreme weather means wild coffee around the world could be on the way to extinction. And coffee production in India is already dropping. ☕️😫
12 comments
Vinay U.04/05/2019 06:26
oh dear
Sreeram R.02/02/2019 02:46
your coffee is getting extincted!!! :P
Keyur G.02/01/2019 15:06
Coffee is best drink after beer
Tejus S.01/31/2019 20:06
😥😣😪
Susan D.01/31/2019 14:54
And chocolates and tea, in the same boat. My bet is if someone manages to GMO the three for survival, it will sell very well.
Brut India01/31/2019 12:08
“There is going to be around 63,000 tonnes lesser coffee in 2018-19,” according to a senior official at Coffee Board of India. https://www.downtoearth.org.in/news/agriculture/india-is-producing-less-coffee-here-s-why-62683
Krisshna D.01/31/2019 05:52
abb mei kya karega
Pradeep P.01/31/2019 05:07
Hello frands chai pilo, coffee bhul jao
Sunny G.01/31/2019 04:42
HARDIK PANDYA kush hua😂😂😂😂
Suravajjala V.01/31/2019 02:27
You ever heard about Araku bro?
Muhammad S.01/31/2019 01:53
the place we went looks like a coffee estate. Look at the Berry.
Lakshya S.01/31/2019 01:44
Thank god i love tea😁😂