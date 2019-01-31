back

60% of Wild Coffee Species Are Threatened

Extreme weather means wild coffee around the world could be on the way to extinction. And coffee production in India is already dropping. ☕️😫

01/31/2019 1:33 AM
  • 22.5k
  • 15

And even more

  1. Brussels NGO Uncovers Indian Fake Media Network

  2. Politicians Splurge on Air Purifiers

  3. Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?

  4. Food Combos Not For The Faint-Hearted

  5. Children Race Through Delhi Smog

  6. What Do Kids In School Around The World Eat?

12 comments

  • Vinay U.
    04/05/2019 06:26

    oh dear

  • Sreeram R.
    02/02/2019 02:46

    your coffee is getting extincted!!! :P

  • Keyur G.
    02/01/2019 15:06

    Coffee is best drink after beer

  • Tejus S.
    01/31/2019 20:06

    😥😣😪

  • Susan D.
    01/31/2019 14:54

    And chocolates and tea, in the same boat. My bet is if someone manages to GMO the three for survival, it will sell very well.

  • Brut India
    01/31/2019 12:08

    “There is going to be around 63,000 tonnes lesser coffee in 2018-19,” according to a senior official at Coffee Board of India. https://www.downtoearth.org.in/news/agriculture/india-is-producing-less-coffee-here-s-why-62683

  • Krisshna D.
    01/31/2019 05:52

    abb mei kya karega

  • Pradeep P.
    01/31/2019 05:07

    Hello frands chai pilo, coffee bhul jao

  • Sunny G.
    01/31/2019 04:42

    HARDIK PANDYA kush hua😂😂😂😂

  • Suravajjala V.
    01/31/2019 02:27

    You ever heard about Araku bro?

  • Muhammad S.
    01/31/2019 01:53

    the place we went looks like a coffee estate. Look at the Berry.

  • Lakshya S.
    01/31/2019 01:44

    Thank god i love tea😁😂