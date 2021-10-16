back
All You Need To Know About The Morning-After Pill
Is the morning-after pill safe to use? How many times can you take it? Will it affect your chances of pregnancy later? Dr. Niveditha Manokaran demystified the emergency contraceptive pill for Brut. Thanks to Untaboos.
16/10/2021 2:57 PM
3 comments
Sadya K.15 hours
And there was a time when i was made to take about 10 -12 pills in a year..
Brut India3 days
Why is the morning-after pill the most used birth control pill for Indian women?. https://theswaddle.com/how-the-morning-after-pill-became-the-most-used-birth-control-for-young-indian-women/
Davraj S.3 days
