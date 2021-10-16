back

All You Need To Know About The Morning-After Pill

Is the morning-after pill safe to use? How many times can you take it? Will it affect your chances of pregnancy later? Dr. Niveditha Manokaran demystified the emergency contraceptive pill for Brut. Thanks to Untaboos.

3 comments

  • Sadya K.
    15 hours

    And there was a time when i was made to take about 10 -12 pills in a year..

  • Brut India
    3 days

    Why is the morning-after pill the most used birth control pill for Indian women?. https://theswaddle.com/how-the-morning-after-pill-became-the-most-used-birth-control-for-young-indian-women/

  • Davraj S.
    3 days

