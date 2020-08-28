back

Bhanu Prakash, The Mind Behind The Maths

What’s fast, works like a calculator, and talks like a human? Try to keep up with Bhanu Prakash, the world’s fastest human calculator.

08/28/2020 4:57 PM
  • 188.5k
  • 90

61 comments

  • Kanika M.
    a day

    .

  • Ali K.
    2 days

    Biopic?

  • Indra P.
    2 days

    He could win a rap battle 🔥 without understanding anything

  • Ekta J.
    2 days

    He recalls me shakuntala ji 🙏🏽

  • Alee K.
    2 days

    I would Never become friends with this guy !🥇❌😂thank god he wasn’t in my class !

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Bhanu’s start-up, Exploring Infinities is now publishing math classes for kids to attend during the lockdown: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCakE9NFBpuVvMgkzIF2dABw

  • Sourojit G.
    3 days

    Is this

  • Angelica A.
    3 days

    second to you

  • Banashree S.
    3 days

    Unbelievable

  • Gairik S.
    4 days

    Remember the one time we thought someone () remembered the value of Pi?

  • Manjula B.
    4 days

    Incredible India, hat's off to you.

  • Savi G.
    4 days

    crazy stuff man!

  • Ahmed R.
    4 days

    I think his head injury made him a maths genius. Maybe not sure. In very rare cases head injury can convert a normal human into a genius. https://youtu.be/CZMzNzmT4BM

  • Padmaja K.
    4 days

    Amazing

  • Padmaja K.
    4 days

    Yes India has another human computer

  • Reema T.
    4 days

    Shit man i want his soul in mine😅😅😅

  • Shounak M.
    4 days

    Human calculator

  • Zoya N.
    4 days

    I think it's all about some speacial features of memorisation ur mind has god where as it's very difficult to remember each and everything by common people like us

  • Ashish R.
    4 days

    God gift

  • Ashutosh G.
    4 days

    yoo na leta Kya class unacademy pe😂😂😂

