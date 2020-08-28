back
Bhanu Prakash, The Mind Behind The Maths
What’s fast, works like a calculator, and talks like a human? Try to keep up with Bhanu Prakash, the world’s fastest human calculator.
08/28/2020 4:57 PM
61 comments
Kanika M.a day
.
Ali K.2 days
Biopic?
Indra P.2 days
He could win a rap battle 🔥 without understanding anything
Ekta J.2 days
He recalls me shakuntala ji 🙏🏽
Alee K.2 days
I would Never become friends with this guy !🥇❌😂thank god he wasn’t in my class !
Brut India2 days
Bhanu’s start-up, Exploring Infinities is now publishing math classes for kids to attend during the lockdown: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCakE9NFBpuVvMgkzIF2dABw
Sourojit G.3 days
Is this
Angelica A.3 days
second to you
Banashree S.3 days
Unbelievable
Gairik S.4 days
Remember the one time we thought someone () remembered the value of Pi?
Manjula B.4 days
Incredible India, hat's off to you.
Savi G.4 days
crazy stuff man!
Ahmed R.4 days
I think his head injury made him a maths genius. Maybe not sure. In very rare cases head injury can convert a normal human into a genius. https://youtu.be/CZMzNzmT4BM
Padmaja K.4 days
Amazing
Padmaja K.4 days
Yes India has another human computer
Reema T.4 days
Shit man i want his soul in mine😅😅😅
Shounak M.4 days
Human calculator
Zoya N.4 days
I think it's all about some speacial features of memorisation ur mind has god where as it's very difficult to remember each and everything by common people like us
Ashish R.4 days
God gift
Ashutosh G.4 days
yoo na leta Kya class unacademy pe😂😂😂