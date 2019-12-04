back
Brussels NGO Uncovers Indian Fake Media Network
A huge worldwide network of fake, zombie media outlets. Their phone numbers and addresses abroad don't exist. A European NGO says its centre could be in the Indian capital… and that they're linked to European MEPs' recent visit to Kashmir.
12/04/2019 4:57 AM
30 comments
Alfred H.12/09/2019 16:58
is one of them...fake media house.
Komal D.12/07/2019 20:04
I think we were talking about this a lot lately
Baker S.12/07/2019 18:24
Ducks always quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack quack
Rajath K.12/07/2019 08:04
Yes those media houses are atleast pro India, but u guys are against, so u don't get to say anything "Brut"
Shreyas A.12/06/2019 18:12
Finally we are fighting the psychological warefare through Cybercell ...well done authorities
Fahmida P.12/06/2019 09:40
The world is fed up of indian underhand surreptitious tactics ...but eventually these fools get caught...hahaha
CP K.12/06/2019 07:54
Brut should be the first in the list.
Rajesh A.12/05/2019 20:16
What our intelligence agencies are doing - i think a honest officer should not wait for any orders - he must take action first - and even he loses his job - his concious would always feel proud ,that he has contributed towards his country in a nice way - and his sincere effort ,maybe that time it would go against him but definitly would get rewarded.
Anshuman T.12/05/2019 15:36
For fuck's sake , stop making it a sensational headline ,every country in the world has such a media network which works for lobbying in the their nation's interest , kuch Naya batao yaar
Balu G.12/05/2019 15:00
Turns out the NGO itself is fake
Shubhang S.12/05/2019 07:11
:D
Arjun C.12/05/2019 06:36
Come on have some shame its our raw agents information wing brut and other left media working overtime to expose our network shameful 😣😣
Hitein D.12/05/2019 05:58
Two minutes of silence for the people who got triggered by this post, they're employed in the said fake news outlets.
Abhishek M.12/05/2019 01:19
New level of dalali
Ashutosh K.12/04/2019 23:16
don't poke your nose you funded NGO and Media house trying to tarnish the image to run your agenda, how much have you been paid? so much of pain because you guys are finding it tough to run the agenda, you paid Media. And don't lecture us on Democracy, people are not idiot nowadays. why don't you present data with figure and fact.
Yougander R.12/04/2019 16:55
Why should we trust Brut ? You could be one of the similar ones as well :-p
Pahar S.12/04/2019 16:22
To add more to this, there are many YouTube reaction channels that are puppets of these outlets. These are being operated from States, Europe and Pakistan as well. All they do promote is chauvinism and jingoism, specially after 2014
Rajesh N.12/04/2019 16:11
Rest in peace we don't need your advice.we are can judge what's correct and what's not, don't poke your hands in India.
Ahuja S.12/04/2019 14:49
Don't worry Brut we have eyes and brains.
Usman S.12/04/2019 10:28
Feku kay des main😅