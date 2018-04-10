China's New Social Credit System Is A Black Mirror-Like Dystopia

China's new social credit system resembles this creepy episode from Netflix show Black Mirror.
7 comments
Brut India04/12/2018 08:35
China says its credit system will start affecting people's transit options on May 1: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-credit/china-to-bar-people-with-bad-social-credit-from-planes-trains-idUSKCN1GS10S
Kashvi J.04/11/2018 07:46
its happening
Nipun C.04/10/2018 13:36
it's happening. I wish ye humne kal dekhliya hota, aaj presentation me daaldete
Juzer N.04/10/2018 11:48
A incredibly great idea to make people socially responsible A country with such a big population needs it and so does India It has its disadvantages too But those disadvantages may result in proper civilized behavior of the common people
Sanchita D.04/10/2018 09:53
Kundan
Prakhar P.04/10/2018 09:51
See I told you
Abhiraj A.04/10/2018 09:21
this is what i was talking about