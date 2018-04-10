back

China's New Social Credit System Is A Black Mirror-Like Dystopia

China's new social credit system resembles this creepy episode from Netflix show Black Mirror.

04/10/2018 5:30 AM
  • 417.8k
  • 13

And even more

  1. Nirmala Sitharaman’s Infamous Onion Remark

  2. Brussels NGO Uncovers Indian Fake Media Network

  3. Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?

  4. Telangana Man's Bizarre Balloon Trick

  5. Baby Girl Buried Alive In Bareilly Grave

  6. Hyderabad’s Railway Mishap

7 comments

  • Brut India
    04/12/2018 08:35

    China says its credit system will start affecting people's transit options on May 1: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-china-credit/china-to-bar-people-with-bad-social-credit-from-planes-trains-idUSKCN1GS10S

  • Kashvi J.
    04/11/2018 07:46

    its happening

  • Nipun C.
    04/10/2018 13:36

    it's happening. I wish ye humne kal dekhliya hota, aaj presentation me daaldete

  • Juzer N.
    04/10/2018 11:48

    A incredibly great idea to make people socially responsible A country with such a big population needs it and so does India It has its disadvantages too But those disadvantages may result in proper civilized behavior of the common people

  • Sanchita D.
    04/10/2018 09:53

    Kundan

  • Prakhar P.
    04/10/2018 09:51

    See I told you

  • Abhiraj A.
    04/10/2018 09:21

    this is what i was talking about