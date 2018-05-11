back

Companies Test Job Applicants On Lie Detectors

Truth or not hired! Companies are making job applicants take polygraph tests.

05/11/2018 12:00 AM
  • 648.6k
  • 21

And even more

  1. Nirmala Sitharaman’s Infamous Onion Remark

  2. Brussels NGO Uncovers Indian Fake Media Network

  3. Too Much Pollution = Too Little Copulation?

  4. Telangana Man's Bizarre Balloon Trick

  5. Baby Girl Buried Alive In Bareilly Grave

  6. Hyderabad’s Railway Mishap

15 comments

  • Muhammad A.
    05/23/2018 16:41

    bhaiya ji ab job kaise lagegi?

  • Shayar M.
    05/19/2018 10:51

    tu Gaya tuja job nhi milaga .😂😂😂😉

  • Ashok J.
    05/18/2018 06:35

    If you've seen the movie 'Equilibrium' you would see that when you kill your emotions, these tests becomes a total failure. So what's next? Give candidates truth serum? 😂🤣

  • Abhijeet P.
    05/17/2018 08:46

    Crapola

  • Anupama K.
    05/17/2018 01:03

    Bullshit

  • Ruby I.
    05/16/2018 06:56

    Archisman Archie Chakravorty

  • KAbir A.
    05/15/2018 18:17

    h1b,opt walo ko ye test to dilwana hi chahea 😂😂

  • Salman K.
    05/15/2018 17:39

    bro...

  • Kavya S.
    05/15/2018 13:55

    Neeraj Purushothaman Aliya petttu

  • Vikas C.
    05/15/2018 05:43

    bhai ssb mai hona chaihye ye

  • ਕਮਲਜੀਤ ਚ.
    05/15/2018 04:21

    Yeah sale CV pe kuch b likh k aa jate hai, fake exp leke. I joined a company in gurgaon I remember, I use to teach seniors how to do some of the stuff, irony was one of them had my interview.

  • Jayadeep R.
    05/15/2018 04:21

    Except the polygraph test has been proven to be unrealible consistently ..... Even its inventor said he regretted making it

  • Vincy V.
    05/15/2018 04:02

    Ha!👍

  • Divyanshu B.
    05/15/2018 03:58

    dont let that thing get into the hands of girls

  • HISIS -.
    05/15/2018 02:40

    Only if we had made Modi take a polygraph test before elections :(