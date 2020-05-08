back
Countries VS. TikTok
As Microsoft prepares to take over TikTok's US operation, here's a look at three countries that have a problem with the social media app's Chinese ownership.
08/05/2020 6:57 AM
- 95.8k
- 466
- 23
21 comments
Durgesh P.2 days
I don't understand is this is brut india or brut US coz 1.47min of the video they just talked about the US and just 1.30min of video was on india.. this is utter nonsense..
Mohamed H.2 days
Shahid M.3 days
Madari modi most hated in Muslim world with nearly 2 billion people
Pankaj M.3 days
Mamta B.3 days
Use Indian Apps bhaya, ghar ka paisa ghar mein hi rahega, upar se local skill aur talent ko bhi mauka milega...... DESH salamat toh Hum salamat
Vishal M.3 days
Nishan K.4 days
Jealous of china.. 😁
Prabhjyot S.4 days
Tik tok is being banned in a country which is accused of snooping on its own citizens
Srinivas D.4 days
Infact . . . followers are hackers . . . apps like tiktok , instagram etc. do have viewers and learners . . . but not real followers
Melroy P.5 days
Dance & perform on your kitchen platform for your family🤣😂😅😆😄😁 And if your not happy with that, create a strip club platform in your locality & perform there.. 🤣😂😅😆😄
Diwakar S.5 days
I never understood why Brut always have anti national content to promote on its page . Shame on the channel
Damion T.5 days
Damion T.5 days
Ryan E.5 days
banned is looking to ban Tiktok But just arrested women but didnt ban Tiktok. What kind of stupidity those pyramid builders are involved in? Do they have projects like , ?
Kiran K.5 days
Divya R.5 days
Vikram S.5 days
What is this? Where Globalization term exist?
Brut India5 days
Microsoft says it aims to conclude negotiations to purchase TikTok by September 15: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-tiktok-microsoft/microsoft-to-continue-talks-to-buy-tiktok-from-bytedance-idUSKBN24Y0TZ
Lourem G.5 days
America is great country and DTrump is all America's about slaute to you Sir from India......
Lamine G.5 days
Free negative marketing is a good marketing for tiktok....