Countries VS. TikTok

As Microsoft prepares to take over TikTok's US operation, here's a look at three countries that have a problem with the social media app's Chinese ownership.

08/05/2020 6:57 AM
21 comments

  • Durgesh P.
    2 days

    I don't understand is this is brut india or brut US coz 1.47min of the video they just talked about the US and just 1.30min of video was on india.. this is utter nonsense..

  • Mohamed H.
    2 days

    Good job usa these chinese people are upto evil now bisit link for morw details Visit link for more deatils for what I am talking https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=633416417280834&id=500689923461310&sfnsn=wa&d=w&vh=e

  • Shahid M.
    3 days

    Madari modi most hated in Muslim world with nearly 2 billion people

  • Pankaj M.
    3 days

    Bb v c vi

  • Mamta B.
    3 days

    Use Indian Apps bhaya, ghar ka paisa ghar mein hi rahega, upar se local skill aur talent ko bhi mauka milega...... DESH salamat toh Hum salamat

  • Vishal M.
    3 days

    ...

  • Nishan K.
    4 days

    Jealous of china.. 😁

  • Prabhjyot S.
    4 days

    Tik tok is being banned in a country which is accused of snooping on its own citizens

  • Srinivas D.
    4 days

    Infact . . . followers are hackers . . . apps like tiktok , instagram etc. do have viewers and learners . . . but not real followers

  • Melroy P.
    5 days

    Dance & perform on your kitchen platform for your family🤣😂😅😆😄😁 And if your not happy with that, create a strip club platform in your locality & perform there.. 🤣😂😅😆😄

  • Diwakar S.
    5 days

    I never understood why Brut always have anti national content to promote on its page . Shame on the channel

  • Damion T.
    5 days

    Then Peter said unto them, Repent, and be baptized every one of you in the name of Jesus Christ for the remission of sins, and ye shall receive the gift of the Holy Ghost. Acts 2:38

  • Damion T.
    5 days

    Isaiah 3:9 “The shew of their countenance doth witness against them; and they declare their sin as Sodom, they hide it not. Woe unto their soul! for they have rewarded evil unto themselves.

  • Ryan E.
    5 days

    banned is looking to ban Tiktok But just arrested women but didnt ban Tiktok. What kind of stupidity those pyramid builders are involved in? Do they have projects like , ?

  • Kiran K.
    5 days

    Hello everyone It's big blessing to me now how I feel each time i receive my profit from Mrs pandi vianne just in 7 days on forex/binary trade you have really done great things in my life I am so grateful ma'm Good part is that I can open my Trading account and see my profit and direct how it grow gradually without any further issues arising I decided to share the good news about how I earn from your platform company connect today with her also via link https://www.facebook.com/pandivainne007

  • Divya R.
    5 days

    Join https://www.facebook.com/groups/2610738752519421/permalink/2610739615852668/

  • Vikram S.
    5 days

    What is this? Where Globalization term exist?

  • Brut India
    5 days

    Microsoft says it aims to conclude negotiations to purchase TikTok by September 15: https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-tiktok-microsoft/microsoft-to-continue-talks-to-buy-tiktok-from-bytedance-idUSKBN24Y0TZ

  • Lourem G.
    5 days

    America is great country and DTrump is all America's about slaute to you Sir from India......

  • Lamine G.
    5 days

    Free negative marketing is a good marketing for tiktok....

