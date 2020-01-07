back
Designing A Disability-Friendly World
At 22, this woman lost the use of her arms. Her disability helped her realise the world isn’t designed for those like her. Today, as an inclusive designer, she talks to Brut about making the world a more accessible place.
01/07/2020 1:06 PMupdated: 01/07/2020 1:57 PM
Brut Indiaa day
A wheelchair that was designed to not just aid but empower the differently-abled:
