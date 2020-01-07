back

Designing A Disability-Friendly World

At 22, this woman lost the use of her arms. Her disability helped her realise the world isn’t designed for those like her. Today, as an inclusive designer, she talks to Brut about making the world a more accessible place.

01/07/2020 1:06 PMupdated: 01/07/2020 1:57 PM
  • 15.7k
  • 9

Changing India

9 comments

  • Monika S.
    a day

    Great Inspiration🙏

  • Brut India
    a day

    A wheelchair that was designed to not just aid but empower the differently-abled:

  • Abhay B.
    a day

    Right move

  • Dinesh B.
    a day

    Amen

  • Tatini R.
    2 days

    Grt friend...keep it up

  • Shenaz H.
    2 days

    Such an inspiration.

  • Vaijayanthi M.
    2 days

    Great self confidence

  • Daisy A.
    2 days

    Bless you

  • Prasad N.
    2 days

    God bless you 🙏🙏