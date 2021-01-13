back
Farmer Invents Self-Sustaining Irrigation Device
This farmer in Odisha isn't an engineer, but he just made a fully functioning irrigation system that runs on its own. 💧
13/01/2021 4:27 PM
- 89.7K
- 2.1K
- 32
27 comments
Nitin S.23 minutes
Congratulations. Great WORK
Jasmeet S.an hour
That's what is called God's gift...real super star👏👏
Anuradha B.an hour
Fantastic idea, Mr Patnaik sir, he must be recognized for his innovative ideas and should be s example to orthers.well done
Fatema A.2 hours
GENIUS!!!
Sharifa M.2 hours
How innovative
Bhabani S.3 hours
Very nice ...
Iqra S.3 hours
Wow
Uttam M.3 hours
We're proud of you.
Ila M.5 hours
Necessity is the mother of all inventions. Congratulations to this very hard working and inspiring farmer.
Tungdim J.9 hours
WORTHY THAN MODI WIND MILL
Samarth P.10 hours
We need to show this to some people in Delhi
Sujata M.15 hours
Wowwww 👍more power to his ingenuity 🙏❤️✊
Abdullah K.20 hours
😍😍
Biren S.20 hours
Brilliant execution 👍👍👍
Asha G.21 hours
God bless you
Sanjib C.a day
This is so much common in villages! I replicated this 7 years ago!!
Uma R.a day
Amazing. Appropriate technology. No patent needed
Muskan G.a day
Woww😮😮😮
Yohanna P.a day
Vivek S.a day
Good work. BUT he is breaking the law here, one can't block flow of the river I believe, for very good reasons.