Farmer Invents Self-Sustaining Irrigation Device

This farmer in Odisha isn't an engineer, but he just made a fully functioning irrigation system that runs on its own. 💧

13/01/2021 4:27 PM
  • 89.7K
  • 32

27 comments

  • Nitin S.
    23 minutes

    Congratulations. Great WORK

  • Jasmeet S.
    an hour

    That's what is called God's gift...real super star👏👏

  • Anuradha B.
    an hour

    Fantastic idea, Mr Patnaik sir, he must be recognized for his innovative ideas and should be s example to orthers.well done

  • Fatema A.
    2 hours

    GENIUS!!!

  • Sharifa M.
    2 hours

    How innovative

  • Bhabani S.
    3 hours

    Very nice ...

  • Iqra S.
    3 hours

    Wow

  • Uttam M.
    3 hours

    We're proud of you.

  • Ila M.
    5 hours

    Necessity is the mother of all inventions. Congratulations to this very hard working and inspiring farmer.

  • Tungdim J.
    9 hours

    WORTHY THAN MODI WIND MILL

  • Samarth P.
    10 hours

    We need to show this to some people in Delhi

  • Sujata M.
    15 hours

    Wowwww 👍more power to his ingenuity 🙏❤️✊

  • Abdullah K.
    20 hours

    😍😍

  • Biren S.
    20 hours

    Brilliant execution 👍👍👍

  • Asha G.
    21 hours

    God bless you

  • Sanjib C.
    a day

    This is so much common in villages! I replicated this 7 years ago!!

  • Uma R.
    a day

    Amazing. Appropriate technology. No patent needed

  • Muskan G.
    a day

    Woww😮😮😮

  • Yohanna P.
    a day

  • Vivek S.
    a day

    Good work. BUT he is breaking the law here, one can't block flow of the river I believe, for very good reasons.

