back

Five Things To Think About When Picking A Master’s Programme

Considering a master’s degree? Here are five things you need to think about to get the most out of the experience according to M. Sri Bharat and Prateek Kanwal of the Kautilya School of Public Policy. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

31/03/2021 1:16 PM
  • 568.8K
  • 10

And even more

  1. 4:56

    Five Things To Think About When Picking A Master’s Programme

  2. 1:24

    Virtual Classrooms: The Future Of Education Is Here

8 comments

  • K S.
    a day

    What about sex crimes by the pastor

  • Rahul S.
    2 days

    Brilliant step by the Institute but Brut shouldn't have been the platform to showcase which eventually gives a different color ot the news

  • Ali B.
    2 days

    The biggest disability of all, is the one people have on the inside, when they judge others based on what they see on the outside.

  • Ananjan D.
    2 days

    Why Bachelors doesn't have any values in India? because after Masters degree you'll achieve a bigger tongue out of your throat so you can reach your local Minister's son's asshole more deeply.

  • Aravind K.
    2 days

    An attempt to resuscitate dying political party The Telugu Desam, in Andhra Pradesh. Anyways, two things... 1. Education shouldn't become a tool of indoctrination 2. Choose whatever you want and respect the HIERARCHY which these guys are telling to have become obsolete. Don't go after paycheck. Please. PS: I am not against TDP or GITAM

  • Rajesh S.
    2 days

    Thanks 👍 sira

  • Asish L.
    2 days

    lol

  • Apoorv T.
    2 days

    Who'll come for placements here??

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.