India's Fiercest Force Of Nature

It's India's biggest natural killer every year, and takes more lives than floods. Its deaths are also entirely preventable. 🌩

08/31/2020 2:57 PMupdated: 09/01/2020 7:28 AM
  • Jaideep P.
    19 hours

    Modi is NOW the biggest killer!

  • Endurance P.
    a day

  • Ishaya K.
    a day

  • Sarzid A.
    a day

    But the place shown at the beginning of the video was from Dhaka

  • Kevin R.
    a day

    India is not a country which cares about farmers and common ppl dying .. Sadly

  • Gail H.
    2 days

    Even more than covid-19?

  • Devi S.
    2 days

    No need to worry... We are building a Mandir in thousands of crores...

  • Thavasumuthu R.
    2 days

    Education about nature is important for everyone to act during natural disasters, but Congress didn't give proper education.

  • Swalpi B.
    2 days

    Wow!!

  • Brut India
    2 days

    Here's what you do when lightning strikes and you can't get to safety in time: https://www.artofmanliness.com/articles/how-to-survive-a-lightning-strike-an-illustrated-guide/

