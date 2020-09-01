back
India's Fiercest Force Of Nature
It's India's biggest natural killer every year, and takes more lives than floods. Its deaths are also entirely preventable. 🌩
08/31/2020 2:57 PMupdated: 09/01/2020 7:28 AM
10 comments
Jaideep P.19 hours
Modi is NOW the biggest killer!
Endurance P.a day
Ishaya K.a day
Sarzid A.a day
But the place shown at the beginning of the video was from Dhaka
Kevin R.a day
India is not a country which cares about farmers and common ppl dying .. Sadly
Gail H.2 days
Even more than covid-19?
Devi S.2 days
No need to worry... We are building a Mandir in thousands of crores...
Thavasumuthu R.2 days
Education about nature is important for everyone to act during natural disasters, but Congress didn't give proper education.
Swalpi B.2 days
Wow!!
Brut India2 days
Here's what you do when lightning strikes and you can't get to safety in time: https://www.artofmanliness.com/articles/how-to-survive-a-lightning-strike-an-illustrated-guide/