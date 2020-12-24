back

Inventions That Got Us Through 2020

The year 2020 threw us challenge after challenge. However, even amidst multiple lockdowns, Indians figured out a way to cope. Here are 10 inventions that got us through the year.

24/12/2020 6:57 AM
  • 63.6K
  • 10

8 comments

  • Siva P.
    4 days

    In this pandemic situation these are very useful

  • Raju T.
    6 days

    classic 🙏🙏🙏

  • Navi R.
    6 days

    Wait till the do the same with an automatic sanitizer machine.

  • JhandBhakt
    6 days

    Pakistani brut 😉

  • Rahul R.
    6 days

    innovation

  • Venkataraman S.
    6 days

    Wow great good work

  • Sonal B.
    6 days

    Amazing ❤️❤️❤️

  • Umesh C.
    6 days

    There are many good persons who things differently & innovate some thing new as per the situation instead of getting panic and blaming to eachother.

